After 15 years helping brands navigate complex local markets, Locala is bringing its technology, services and innovation roadmap together around Adaptive Advertising, an agentic system connecting market intelligence, planning, activation and learning. The ambition is to become the operating layer that turns market intelligence into media activation for the world's leading brands.

Locala today announced the global launch of Adaptive Advertising, a new framework designed to connect changing market realities with media strategy and execution.

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Locala introduces Adaptive Advertising.

The approach builds on Locala's expertise in understanding how brands perform differently across markets, combining consumer behavior, competitive pressure, digital activity and real-world business signals to inform media decisions.

"Adaptive Advertising defines the next chapter of Locala," said Christophe Collet, CEO of Locala. "Our opportunity is to turn a deep understanding of markets into better advertising decisions at scale, helping leading brands manage complexity without sacrificing relevance."

From automation to adaptation

Agentic AI creates an opportunity to move beyond automating existing advertising workflows and make strategies operational that were previously too complex to execute at scale.

A retailer with 1,800 locations, for example, may need different budgets, channels, audiences or messages based on local sales, visitation and competition. Historically, operating that level of variation at scale required simplification.

Agents change that constraint.

Rather than using AI only to optimize execution within a predefined media plan, Adaptive Advertising uses market and business intelligence to adapt strategy-level decisions across investment, audiences, channels, frequency and messaging.

"The promise of agentic AI is not simply to help advertisers do the same things faster," said Grant Gudgel, CMO of Locala. "It is to make better strategies operational, connecting intelligence, decision-making and execution so media can continuously respond to what is happening in each market."

The operating layer for Adaptive Advertising

Locala's platform connects market intelligence, planning, omnichannel activation and measurement.

Its Planning Agents bridge the planning and activation worlds, turning market insights into actionable audiences, strategies and media decisions that can be carried across DSPs and activation environments.

"Adaptive Advertising enables us to better support our clients by delivering strategies that are even more closely aligned with their business challenges and the realities of their markets," concludes Sandrine Préfaut, Managing Director, Europe at Locala.

Adaptive Advertising is available through Managed Services, Direct Activation and Platform Partnerships, giving brands and agencies multiple ways to access Locala's intelligence, planning and activation capabilities.

Locala will continue expanding the platform through new agents, planning capabilities, integrations and measurement tools, with the Adaptive Advertising framework guiding future innovation.

The world moves. Advertising should adapt.

About Locala

Locala is the operating layer for Adaptive Advertising, using AI agents to turn market intelligence into smarter planning, activation and measurement across markets.

Founded in 2011, Locala works with leading brands in 50+ countries. With 200+ employees across nine global offices, Locala combines international scale with privacy-by-design technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901655767/en/

Contacts:

Clare Moss

clare.moss@asklocala.com