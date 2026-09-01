CEO Shiri Levi-Laor will explore why interoperability alone is no longer enough for charge point operators and how an AI-powered intelligence layer can transform data into a scalable and profitable business.

As the EV charging industry works to build an open and interoperable ecosystem, a new challenge is emerging: transforming an unprecedented volume of charging, energy and customer data into quick operational decisions that improve network performance and business outcomes. At the Intercharge Network Conference (ICNC26) (Sept. 1-3, Berlin), Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to electric vehicle (EV) charging operators and service providers, will showcase how AI-powered intelligence can help operators bridge that gap.

At ICNC26, Driivz will demonstrate its new Network Optimization Agent (NOA) and on Sept. 2 at 12:55 p.m. CEST, CEO Shiri Levi-Laor will deliver a keynote presentation, "Why an Open Ecosystem Still Needs an Intelligence Layer" examining the future of intelligent EV charging operations.

As EV charging ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, the charging management platform has evolved into the central nervous system of a fully connected mobility and energy ecosystem. While EV charging software remains essential, software intelligence is increasingly the strategic differentiator, influencing operational efficiency, customer experience, energy costs, profitability and scalability. Through its Intelligence Layer, Driivz helps operators unify real-time signals across the complex charging ecosystem and convert them into intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations.

Recent findings from Driivz's State of EV Charging Report underscore the urgency of this challenge. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of industry respondents cited insufficient data quality or availability as a key barrier to using or expanding AI today, while 55% pointed to cost concerns or unclear ROI. These findings highlight the growing need for an intelligence layer that transforms fragmented operational data into actionable insights that help charging operators reduce costs, improve performance and increase profitability.

"EV charging has evolved into a complex ecosystem of chargers, vehicles, energy systems, payment platforms, mobile applications and technology solutions, all generating massive amounts of data," said Levi-Laor. "The organizations that succeed won't be those with access to the most data. They'll be the ones that can turn those signals into intelligent, autonomous decisions at scale. As operators look to overcome data quality challenges and demonstrate ROI from AI investments, the ability to translate data into actionable intelligence will become a critical competitive advantage."

Conference attendees are also invited to booth B4, to experience live demonstrations of Driivz's Network Optimization Agent (NOA), the company's new AI-powered assistant built specifically for EV charging operations. Symbolized by a curious and intelligent fox, it helps operators navigate network complexity by turning data from across the charging ecosystem into actionable insights and recommendations demonstrating how the company's Intelligence Layer helps operators move from information to action faster and more efficiently.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to see how Driivz's intelligence layer can:

Improve charger uptime and availability through proactive diagnostics

Optimize energy and site profitability

Increase first-time-right charging rate and network utilization

Maximize customer LTV and retention

Reduce operational complexity as networks scale

For more information about Driivz, please visit us at booth B4 or online at https://driivz.com/platform/driivz-ai/.

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE:VNT) company, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in 36 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation, Element and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently supports over 3M Ports and has processed over 70M transactions for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit www.driivz.com.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier powers the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com.

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Contacts:

Driivz Media Contact:

Antenna Group

vontier@antennagroup.com

ICNC Media Contact:

Dana Quane

Dara.quane@hubject.com