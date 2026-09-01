Russell Reynolds Associates launches The Leadership Lab to help organizations make better leadership decisions

New capability combines leadership science, proprietary data, advanced analytics, AI, and human expertise to strengthen decisions about leaders, teams, and organizational performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), a global leadership advisory firm, today announced the launch of The Leadership Lab, an integrated research and innovation capability designed to help organizations predict leadership performance and bring greater analytical rigor and clarity to their most complex leadership decisions.

The Leadership Lab combines RRA's experience advising boards, CEOs, and senior leaders with leadership science, advanced analytics, AI, applied research, and proprietary leadership data.

It will turn research and data into practical insights, intellectual property, analytical models, diagnostics, and evidence-based solutions that can be applied directly to client challenges.

The Leadership Lab will work alongside RRA consultants and client teams to strengthen executive and team assessment, benchmark leadership capabilities and performance, and deliver custom research and analytics projects tailored to complex leadership and organizational challenges.

Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Science Officer at RRA, said: "Organizations have access to more leadership data than ever before, but the real challenge is knowing how to interpret it and act on it. The Leadership Lab brings together science, data, technology, and deep leadership expertise to help clients move from complex questions to better-informed decisions and practical action."

The Leadership Lab brings together leadership advisors, researchers, behavioral scientists, data scientists, and analytics specialists, supported by an Academic Advisory Board comprising leading scholars and experts, including:

Amy C. Edmondson , Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School

, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School Isabel Fernandez-Mateo , Adecco Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School

, Adecco Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School Emma Harrington , Professor of Economics at the University of Virginia

, Professor of Economics at the University of Virginia Sunny Lee , Associate Professor, UCL School of Management

, Associate Professor, UCL School of Management Paul McCarthy, Industry Fellow, School of Computer Science Data Science Institute, University of Technology Sydney

"The Leadership Lab is designed to connect rigorous research with the decisions clients need to make in the real world," said Gabrielle Lieberman, Director of The Leadership Lab at RRA. "By bringing together researchers, behavioral scientists, data specialists, leadership advisors, and external academics, we can look at complex challenges from multiple perspectives while staying focused on practical client impact."

To learn more about the Leadership Lab, visit: https://www.russellreynolds.com/en/capabilities/how-do-i-boost-the-performance-of-leaders-and-teams/predict-leadership-performance

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. Find out more at www.russellreynolds.com.

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