THE SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY (SOCS) UNITES 21 GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS TO ADVANCE SKIN OF COLOR DERMATOLOGY

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) announces the SOCS Global Council, a strategic initiative unifying leaders from 22 international dermatology organizations who share a mission to advance skin of color dermatology.

The Global Council aims to:

Foster international collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Address challenges in providing quality dermatologic care for patients with skin of color.

Provide a platform for educational initiatives, research collaboration, and event coordination.

Share strategies and resources for improving patient care and workforce development.

Strengthen visibility of and support among Global Council member organizations.

MEMBER ORGANIZATIONS

Co-chaired by SOCS leaders Dr. Zakiya Pressley Rice (Atlanta, Georgia) and Dr. Michelle Rodrigues (Melbourne, Australia), the SOCS Global Council includes the following member organizations:

Asian Dermatological Association

Bangladesh Academy of Dermatology

Caribbean Dermatology Association

Chinese Society of Dermatology

Dermatology Association of Jamaica

Dermatological Society of Malaysia

Dermatological Society of South Africa

Egyptian Society of Dermatology and Venereology

Egyptian Women's Dermatologic Society

Ethiopian Society of Dermatology and Venereology

Indonesian Society of Dermatology & Venereology

Indian Women's Dermatologic Association

Malagasy Society of Dermatology

Mexican Academy of Dermatology

New Zealand Dermatological Society

Philippine Dermatological Society

Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Association (MEIDAM)

Sri Lanka College of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine

Sudanese Dermatological Association

Taiwanese Dermatological Association

Tanzania Society for Dermatovenereology

GLOBAL COUNCIL INITIATIVES

As part of its work, the Global Council aims to develop consensus statements on the evidence and risks associated with treatments for dermatologic conditions affecting global populations - addressing a critical need for clinical guidelines, regulatory input, and public-facing education.

The Council also makes recommendations for SOCS participation in international conferences, including those where scientific sessions on skin of color dermatology can be presented.

The 2026 conference lineup for SOCS Scientific Sessions includes:

IMCAS Americas, Sao Paulo, Brazil: SOCS Scientific Session on March 13, 2026

Australasian College of Dermatologists, Melbourne, Australia: SOCS Scientific Session on May 16, 2026

Dubai Derma, Dubai, UAE: SOCS Scientific Session on September 10, 2026

EADV Congress 2026, Vienna, Austria: SOCS Scientific Session on September 30, 2026

The 2027 conference lineup will be announced later this year.

GLOBAL ACCESS MEMBERSHIP FUND

As the world's leading professional organization for skin of color dermatology, SOCS strives to be fully inclusive of members worldwide. To this end, the Society has established the Global Access Membership Fund, which offers tiered global membership dues based on the World Bank country income classifications, helping make membership more accessible to dermatologists in resource-limited countries.

Donations to this fund help provide dermatology colleagues worldwide with access to educational resources, professional connections, and clinical insights that strengthen dermatologic care in their communities. Interested individuals, companies, and organizations can contribute here.

FROM IDEA TO INITIATIVE

The groundwork for this exciting initiative began several years ago under the visionary leadership of SOCS past presidents Dr. Seemal R. Desai, who forged international collaborations on the global stage for SOCS; Dr. Andrew F. Alexis, who envisioned a SOCS-led council bringing together leaders of dermatology organizations around the world to advance excellence, global collaboration, and health equity; and most recently, Dr. Nada Elbuluk, who worked to build and officially launch the Global Council in February 2025. In addition, Dr. Elbuluk worked to help SOCS expand its international presence and member participation in 2025-2026 by organizing multiple SOCS Symposia at international meetings around the world, including Dubai, Brazil, France, India, and Australia.

Current SOCS President Dr. Rebecca Vasquez comments, "We warmly invite the international dermatology community to join the Council in strengthening meaningful global collaboration, expanding opportunities for education and participation, and ensuring diverse perspectives are represented across our organizations. By learning from and working alongside one another, we can advance our specialty in ways that ultimately improve dermatologic care for patients and communities worldwide."

The SOCS Global Council is supported by Novartis.

ABOUT THE SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is the world's leading professional dermatologic organization dedicated to advancing the field of skin of color dermatology. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, SOCS is driven by the mission to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy, as well as service, leadership development, and global expansion. With members representing 22 countries, SOCS membership includes highly skilled dermatologists across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic, and surgical) and practice settings (private practice, public service, and academia). Through well-established programs, the Society has mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents, and fellows, and awarded numerous research, fellowship, mentorship, observership, career development, and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. The work of the Society is supported by the Skin of Color Society Foundation (SOCSF). Learn more: www.skinofcolorsociety.org

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