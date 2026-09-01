Sciton, Inc.: Super MOXI by Sciton Ushers in a New Era of Head-to-Toe Skin Revitalization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a pioneer and leader in medical and aesthetic laser and light-based technologies, today announced the launch of Super MOXI with High Density (HD) Delivery, a major evolution of its award-winning MOXI laser that brings new speed, versatility, and possibilities to one of Sciton's most trusted treatments.

Super MOXI expands what's possible with MOXI. Harnessing the power of twin beams for treatments up to twice as fast and a more powerful 16W diode to efficiently treat larger areas, Super MOXI with HD Delivery opens the door to head-to-toe skin revitalization. Available on the portable mJOULE and highly versatile JOULE X platforms, it delivers expanded treatment settings and new ScitonStaX combinations, giving providers more ways to treat, customize, and grow.

Expanded settings support patients from prevention and maintenance to advanced skin revitalization and skin-quality correction. Quick Start presets provide a starting point, while customizable energy and density settings give providers greater clinical control based on patient goals, treatment area, and desired intensity.

New ScitonStaX combinations pair Super MOXI with BBL HEROic, ClearSilk, and ProFractional, or incorporate it into treatment plans following corrective treatments such as Contour TRL.

"As demand for face and body treatments continues to grow, providers need technology that can keep pace," said Robb Brindley, Sciton's Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Super MOXI delivers the speed, power, and flexibility to meet that demand while building on a treatment providers already know and trust. It's how we approach innovation at Sciton: listening to our customers, anticipating what's next, and ensuring our technology evolves with the needs of today's practices."

For providers, that versatility translates directly to the treatment room.

"Sciton's breakthrough HD Delivery system leverages a twin-beam architecture to optimize high-density energy deposition, dramatically reducing treatment durations," said Sherrif F. Ibrahim, MD, PhD, a board-certified dermatologist in Rochester, New York. "This rapid energy throughput allows us to effortlessly target broad anatomical sites, from the face and neck to the chest, hands, arms, and back. Speed paired with unprecedented versatility allows providers to fine-tune protocols ranging from gentle, low-energy treatments for early intervention to more advanced correction and overall skin-quality improvement. Now equipped with Super MOXI, BBL HEROic, and HALO TRIBRID, Sciton platforms offer high-velocity, full-body clinical transformations that were previously unimaginable."

To learn more, visit supermoxi.com.

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With robust direct operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand, setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

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