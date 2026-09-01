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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Convergence Family Office Salon Returns to Park City for Three-Day Gathering of Family Office Principals

Fall 2026 gathering brings family office leaders together for a closed-door summit on capital, decision-making, succession and a changing investment environment

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Convergence Family Office Salon returns to Park City, Utah, October 5-7, 2026, bringing family office principals, senior decision-makers and select researchers together for three days of candid discussion on the issues shaping long-horizon capital.

Convergence was built on a simple observation: family office principals have no shortage of conferences to attend, but few chances to work through hard questions with peers in a room where no one is selling anything.

"Families are making long-term decisions in an environment where some of the assumptions they've relied on for years are changing," said Richard Swart, PhD, Producer of Convergence Family Office Salon. "The value of Convergence is getting the right people into a room where they can compare notes honestly, challenge their own thinking and spend enough time together to build real relationships."

The gathering opens Monday, October 5, with a small welcome dinner. On Tuesday, October 6, The Salon brings 60 family office principals and senior decision-makers to a private estate outside Park City for a closed-door, unscripted, unrecorded session on portfolio construction, succession, co-investment and family office decision-making.

On Wednesday, October 7, The Convening expands to a maximum of 120 participants for four chaired working sessions under Chatham House Rule, each built around a specific question and expected to produce a written conclusion:

  • Which disruptions don't revert?

  • Capital architecture for a different world

  • The decision-making infrastructure problem

  • Preparing the next generation for structural discontinuity

Two researchers with direct family office backgrounds will anchor the Fall program. Petr Johanes, PhD, of Empowering Prosperity Solutions and a former Stanford lecturer, will lead the session on decision-making infrastructure, drawing on his research into the behavioral and structural failures affecting family office investment committees. Chelsea Toler, PhD, Co-Founder of Logictry and President of the KFG Foundation, will anchor the program's rising-generation leadership work, informed by interviews with more than 2,000 rising-generation members and bringing 10 to 20 rising-generation participants into the gathering.

Additional researchers, practitioners and participants will be announced ahead of the October gathering.

For more information, please visit www.convergencefosalon.com.

ABOUT CONVERGENCE FAMILY OFFICE SALON

Convergence Family Office Salon is a curated gathering for family office principals and senior decision-makers. Its programs combine closed-door peer discussion, original research and intentionally unstructured relationship-building around the questions affecting long-term family capital.

For invitation requests and additional information, visit Convergence Family Office Salon.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Janie Mackenzie
Ascendant Group, VP of Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856.473.2166

SOURCE: Convergence Family Office



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/convergence-family-office-salon-returns-to-park-city-for-three-d-1214862

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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