1upHealth Launches 1up Clinical Connect to Help Payers Strengthen HEDIS Scores, Star Ratings, and Financial Performance with Continuous Clinical Data

Interoperability Leader Announces Capital Health Plan as Inaugural User of New Solution

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, today announced it has launched 1up Clinical Connect, a solution that allows health plans to automatically acquire clinical data from provider EHRs and unify it with claims data into a single longitudinal member record. Longstanding 1upHealth customer Capital Health Plan is the first to implement the new solution, using it to close care gaps, sharpen risk adjustment accuracy, and improve outcomes.

Health plans need clinical data to run critical programs like HEDIS, Star Ratings, and risk adjustment, but reliable access remains a challenge: manual chart chasing, infrequent data pulls, and fragmented data sources drain resources and leave plans working with an incomplete picture. 1up Clinical Connect solves that by continuously pulling clinical data straight from EHRs, surfacing hundreds of additional clinical data points per member with no operational disruption or engineering lift, so plans can put that data to work where it counts.

Capital Health Plan (CHP), a not-for-profit HMO and independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, serves over 135,000 members across the Florida Panhandle and is recognized as one of the highest-rated plans in the nation. CHP selected 1up Clinical Connect to automate access to clinical data from its provider network, addressing priorities that go beyond compliance to care quality and outcomes.

"Through FHIR-enabled providers participating with Capital Health Plan, 1up Clinical Connect delivers direct access to clinical data beyond claims, helping us improve care coordination, support quality outcomes, and provide a more complete view of our members' healthcare needs," said Eric Smith, CIO of Capital Health Plan.

Putting Clinical Data to Work

In the hands of health plans, rich clinical data drives cost and quality improvements. 1up Clinical Connect combines clinical and claims data to surface completed care that claims alone miss, lifting HEDIS Scores and Star Ratings performance.

1up Clinical Connect enables health plans to:

Connect directly to provider EHRs through secure FHIR APIs, including Epic and athenahealth.

Automatically retrieve USCDI-standard clinical data for targeted member populations using claims-based or uploaded rosters.

Unify clinical and claims data into a longitudinal member record for a more complete view of each member.

Deliver data where it is needed in FHIR or non-FHIR formats to existing systems, analytics tools, and data warehouses.

Monitor data acquisition in real time with visibility into sources, retrieval status, and newly available records.

Query claims and clinical data together to surface quality, risk, and care management insights, such as every member due for a colonoscopy with no screening record.

1up Clinical Connect is built on 1upHealth's FHIR-first data lakehouse, the same foundation that helps health plans meet CMS interoperability requirements, now extended to power clinical data acquisition. Since 2017, that platform has grown to support tens of millions of covered lives and meets HITRUST r2, HIPAA, SOC 2, and NIST CSF 2.0 standards.

"Healthcare data has long been fragmented, with payer and provider systems each containing separate parts of the bigger picture. But, as the industry and standards have evolved, seamless data interoperability has become non-negotiable," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of 1upHealth. "Offering 1up Clinical Connect to customers like Capital Health Plan represents our commitment to shifting the perspective from interoperability as a regulatory obligation to interoperability as an operating capability that creates sizable value and brings us closer to our purpose of better healthcare for all, through better data."

To learn more about 1up Clinical Connect, visit our website. You can also view a demo and meet the team at Booth #316 at the NCQA Health Innovation Summit, October 4-7 in Atlanta, or register for the live webinar entitled "Connect Once, Improve Every HEDIS Quality Measure: The Benefits of Continuous Clinical Data Exchange," on September 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, and use data. Payers large and small - commercial or government-sponsored - rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange clinical and claims data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

About Capital Health Plan

Capital Health Plan (CHP) is committed to offering affordable, comprehensive health care to its members. Now in its 44th year, CHP has grown to serve more than 135,000 members in the Florida Panhandle and has an extensive physician network that includes three exclusive CHP Health Centers providing preventive, primary, and specialty care services. Based in Tallahassee, CHP is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.capitalhealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1uphealth-launches-1up-clinical-connect-to-help-payers-strengthen-hed-1214767