This partnership integrates Security Compass leading secure by design offering with ZeroPath's leading edge AI scanning.

Security Compass today announced the general availability of its integration with ZeroPath, an AI-native application security scanning platform, giving joint customers an integrated way to automate threat models, security requirements and security testing with agentic development.

As AI agents take on a growing share of software development, security and compliance teams need new ways to address unprecedented code velocity with growing vulnerability backlogs and faster than ever time to exploit. In isolation, activities such as threat modeling and security testing are only part of the equation. By automatically generating security and compliance requirements, integrating them into development, and validating their completion, the two integrated product suites give security-sensitive companies unprecedented ability to build and test secure software.

The stakes are rising. As AI models become faster and cheaper at finding exploitable flaws in code, the same automation is available to defenders, but only if verification keeps pace with how quickly AI can now generate, and break, software.

The ZeroPath integration closes that gap. SD Elements generates the security and compliance requirements before code is written. Once that code exists, in a pull request or an existing repository, ZeroPath scans it against those same requirements, on a schedule and/or on every pull request, and writes the results back to SD Elements so every finding traces to the specific requirement it was checked against. The integration works with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure Repos, and is validated inside Cursor, Claude Code, and VS Code with GitHub Copilot, putting requirements and evidence directly in the tools developers and agents already use. Full details on how SD Elements and ZeroPath work together are available at https://www.securitycompass.com/zeropath.

"Every organization writing code is about to run into the same problem: AI agents can produce software faster than any team can verify it's secure," said Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. "We've always helped customers define what secure code should look like. ZeroPath is what finally lets us confirm it happened, at the same pace agentic development moves."

"Security teams can't review their way out of AI-generated code at the volume it's arriving," said Dean Valentine, Co-Founder and CEO of ZeroPath. "Pairing our verification engine with SD Elements means every requirement gets checked against the actual code automatically, so teams get proof instead of a backlog to triage."

The integration is available now to Security Compass customers running SD Elements. ZeroPath technology is developed by ZeroPath and sold and supported by Security Compass.

ZeroPath's platform covers SAST, software composition analysis (SCA), infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, and container scanning.

Learn more about Security Compass at https://www.securitycompass.com.

About Security Compass

Security Compass helps organizations build secure, compliant software in a world where both developers and AI agents are writing code. Its solutions span security requirements, threat modeling, and real-world training, so teams can embed security and compliance earlier in the SDLC.

About ZeroPath

Founded by security engineers from Tesla and Google, ZeroPath is the AI-native application security platform that autonomously finds, verifies, and fixes exploitable vulnerabilities. Unlike traditional scanners that rely on static rules or pattern matching, ZeroPath understands code semantics and real application behavior. The platform unifies SAST, SCA, Secrets, and IaC into a single reasoning engine that verifies exploitability and automatically generates precise, context-aware fixes. By detecting complex business logic flaws and multi-step attack paths that legacy tools miss, ZeroPath delivers fewer false positives, faster remediation, and stronger security outcomes without slowing development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831996960/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Security Compass

Fred Sass

VP Marketing, Security Compass

fsass@securitycompass.com



ZeroPath

David Triana

Disrupt PR

david@disruptpr.com