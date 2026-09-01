Bank of San Francisco Announces Daniel H. Edelman as Chair of the Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today announced that Daniel H. Edelman has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2026, following a planned leadership transition. Edelman succeeds Joseph P. Cristiano, who served as Chair for twenty-one years and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Edelman joined the Board in 2009 and was unanimously elected Chair by his fellow directors. He brings more than thirty years of executive leadership experience at Macy's, Inc. For the last fifteen years of his career with Macy's, Edelman served as Chief Executive Officer or President of several Macy's divisions. He holds an MBA in Finance and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Under Cristiano's leadership, the Bank grew from a newly formed community bank into a publicly traded institution serving clients throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

"The foundation Joe helped build is the reason we can grow the way we are today. On behalf of everyone at Bank of San Francisco, I thank Joe for his service," said William S. Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "Dan has served on this Board for seventeen years. He knows this Bank, he knows this market, and he knows the work."

"When we opened our doors in 2005, we set out to build a different kind of bank, one grounded in relationships, service, and local decision-making," said Cristiano. "Watching that vision take root and grow has been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful to the directors, employees, clients, and shareholders who have been part of that journey, and I have great confidence in Dan's leadership as the Bank continues its next chapter."

"Joe's leadership has shaped this Board and this Bank for more than two decades, and I have had the benefit of learning from that example," said Edelman. "I am honored by the confidence of my fellow directors and look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place."

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About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is an independent commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco since 2005, the Bank serves individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits that value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across their financial lives.

With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners. Bank of San Francisco is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID: 403437. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management's expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Katter

media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-announces-daniel-h.-edelman-as-chair-of-the-bo-1209384