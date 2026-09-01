Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on business operations and merchant investment, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Jason Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY in the Ambassador Room

Presenter: Jason Lamb, Chief Executive Officer

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) is a publicly traded holding company that acquires, owns and builds businesses and makes strategic investments, with an emphasis on critical technologies. LGL Group conducts its business through two complementary activities: Platform Operations and Merchant Investment.

Through Platform Operations, the Company develops operating companies through organic growth, operational improvement and complementary acquisitions. Platform Operations is currently anchored by Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF"), a provider of precision time and frequency instruments, systems and related solutions based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Through Merchant Investment, LGL Group selectively deploys capital in minority investments, co-investments and strategic partnerships. These activities broaden the Company's opportunity set, develop strategic relationships and can support future platform development.

Across both activities, LGL Group seeks to compound shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active ownership, operational excellence and prudent financial management.

Incorporated in 1928, LGL Group has been publicly traded since 1946. Additional information is available at www.lglgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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