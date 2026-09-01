ONAR Holding Corporation: ONAR Advances Its Capital Plan: Makes Second Down Payment on Largest Potential Acquisition in Company History; Total Down Payments Increased to $1.25 Million with Bridge Funding from Lenders in Its Proposed $15 Million ...

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ONAR) ("ONAR" or the "Company"), an AI-powered marketing platform, today announced three developments in the capital plan outlined in its July 2026 letter to stockholders. On August 27, 2026, the Company paid a second down payment of $250,000 toward its potential acquisition of a leading U.S. affiliate marketing agency, which would be the largest acquisition in the Company's history, bringing its total down payments to $1,250,000, all of which will be credited dollar-for-dollar against the purchase price at closing, and extending the outside date for execution of the definitive purchase agreement to September 28, 2026. The second down payment was funded with bridge financing provided by lenders participating in the Company's previously announced proposed $15 million financing. Separately, the Company completed the retirement of a secured convertible promissory note: the note and the related warrant have been cancelled, and 6,000,000 previously issued shares have been returned to the Company for cancellation.

In its July letter to stockholders, the Company set out four priorities: completing a transformative acquisition, closing a proposed $15 million financing, converting a portion of outstanding debt into equity, and pursuing an uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market. Today's announcements reflect that plan in motion. The down payments will be credited against the purchase price at closing. The bridge funding comes from the same lenders behind the proposed financing. And the note retirement continues the deliberate effort to clean up the Company's balance sheet, this time returning shares to the Company rather than issuing them.

The definitive purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition has been fully negotiated by the parties and remains in signature-ready form. The second down payment was made pursuant to the extension right the Company negotiated in Amendment No. 2 to its letter of intent, previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 11, 2026, and reflects the Company's plan to complete its financing and closing workstreams within the extended window.

The bridge financing is evidenced by a secured convertible promissory note on previously disclosed terms. As the Company noted in its July letter, a term sheet is not a financing, and there can be no assurance that the proposed $15 million financing will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all.

The letter of intent for the proposed acquisition otherwise remains non-binding, and there can be no assurance that the definitive purchase agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. The complete terms of the down payments, including the limited circumstances in which they are refundable, are described in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on July 31, 2026 and August 11, 2026.

"In July, I told our stockholders we had four priorities, and that we would report on each one as it moved from plan to fact," said Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR. "This is what that looks like. We now have $1.25 million placed against the largest acquisition we've ever pursued, the lenders behind our proposed financing are funding the path to it, and another convertible note is gone, with six million shares coming back to the company instead of new ones going out. None of this is a closing, and the letter said that plainly too. But every piece of the plan is in motion, and the date on the calendar is one we set ourselves."

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform. ONAR owns and operates a group of specialist marketing agencies serving middle-market and growth-stage brands across performance marketing, creative, and commerce. Its technology division, ONAR Labs, develops and houses the Company's proprietary technology, including ONAR AI, a marketing intelligence platform deployed across the Company's agencies to improve productivity; Retina AI, a predictive customer intelligence platform; and Cortex, an offline and online sales attribution platform. ONAR continues to expand the platform through disciplined acquisitions, including JUICE and Scale Partner. Learn more at www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, the proposed acquisition described above, the proposed $15 million financing, the execution of definitive documentation, the satisfaction of closing conditions, any potential conversion of debt to equity, any potential uplisting, and any other potential acquisitions, financings, and debt restructurings, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its SEC filings, the Company's working capital deficit, the need for additional financing, the requirement to negotiate and execute definitive documentation, the satisfaction of closing conditions, integration risks, market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially. Detailed risk factors are included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact

ONAR Holding Corporation

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IR@onar.com

(213) 437-3081

www.onar.com