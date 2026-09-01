EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Expands Global Automotive Manufacturing Footprint Through Jingdiao's Strategic Collaboration With Mino



01.09.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST

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Jingdiao's Precision Manufacturing Platform Supports Advanced Automation and Electric Vehicle Production Programs Serving Global Automotive Manufacturers TULSA, OK - September 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today highlighted the expanding role of its Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Jingdiao") manufacturing division within the global automotive automation supply chain through its ongoing strategic collaboration with Mino, an internationally recognized provider of intelligent manufacturing and industrial automation solutions. Through this collaboration, Jingdiao serves as a precision manufacturing resource supporting the development, fabrication, and deployment of sophisticated body-in-white ("BIW") welding, assembly and automated production systems used in modern automotive manufacturing. Jingdiao's precision engineering, machining, fabrication, welding, assembly, and finishing capabilities complement Mino's expertise in large-scale industrial automation and production-line integration. Supporting the Global Transition to Advanced Automotive Manufacturing Automotive manufacturers continue to invest in factory modernization, automation, and next-generation vehicle production infrastructure, including manufacturing systems supporting electric and other advanced vehicle platforms. Jingdiao supports these requirements through the manufacture of high-precision fixtures, robotic bases, structural assemblies, machined components, and other specialized equipment incorporated into large-scale automotive automation systems. Projects supported through Jingdiao's manufacturing platform have been designed for automotive manufacturing environments associated with leading global original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), including Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and other major automotive manufacturers. References to such OEMs are intended solely to describe the end-use environments or programs supported by Jingdiao and should not be interpreted as representing direct contractual relationships, endorsements, or partnerships between Ladybug and any such OEM unless specifically disclosed by the Company. Management believes Jingdiao's participation in these programs demonstrates its ability to operate within demanding international automotive supply chains in which engineering tolerances, quality assurance, manufacturing consistency and delivery performance are critical. Integrated Manufacturing Platform Provides Strategic Capabilities Jingdiao's manufacturing capabilities include advanced laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabrication, assembly, surface finishing and environmentally certified painting operations. The Company believes this vertically integrated manufacturing platform enables projects to progress from engineering and fabrication through machining, finishing, assembly, and final delivery within a coordinated operating environment. By maintaining multiple manufacturing disciplines within a single operating platform, Jingdiao seeks to reduce reliance on multiple outside suppliers, improve production visibility, enhance quality-control oversight, and maintain greater control over project scheduling. Management believes these capabilities are increasingly important as global industrial customers seek manufacturing partners capable of executing complex automation projects while improving supply-chain reliability and reducing operational risk. Digital Manufacturing Systems Support Execution and Quality Control Jingdiao utilizes integrated digital manufacturing and management systems to coordinate production activities, monitor workflow, and support applicable quality-control requirements throughout the manufacturing process. The combination of digital production oversight and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities is designed to provide Jingdiao with greater visibility across machining, fabrication, welding, assembly, and finishing operations and to support consistent execution across complex, multi-stage industrial projects. Management believes the continued integration of digital production systems with physical manufacturing infrastructure provides Jingdiao with an important competitive capability as automotive and industrial customers increasingly demand greater traceability, production visibility and manufacturing precision. Expanding Jingdiao's Position in the Automotive Automation Supply Chain Ladybug views Jingdiao's continuing collaboration with Mino as an important component of the Company's strategy to expand its participation in the global automotive and industrial automation markets. Jingdiao's established manufacturing infrastructure, engineering capabilities and integrated production platform provide Ladybug with an operating foundation through which the Company intends to pursue additional opportunities involving electric vehicle manufacturing, automotive automation, intelligent production systems and precision industrial engineering. While the Company believes the collaboration may create opportunities for expanded participation in future automation programs, there can be no assurance regarding the timing, scope or financial impact of any future projects or commercial opportunities. Management Commentary "Our continuing collaboration with Mino demonstrates the capabilities and manufacturing standards that the Jingdiao team has developed," said Mr. Shicai Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Division. "Modern automotive production requires considerably more than manufacturing capacity. Customers increasingly require engineering precision, digital production management, rigorous quality control and reliable execution within demanding project schedules. Jingdiao has developed an integrated manufacturing platform designed to address those requirements." Mr. Li continued, "We believe our relationship with Mino provides an important opportunity to demonstrate Jingdiao's capabilities within sophisticated automotive manufacturing and industrial automation programs. As manufacturers continue to invest in automation and next-generation vehicle production infrastructure, our objective is to expand Jingdiao's role as a reliable manufacturing resource supporting increasingly complex industrial projects." About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a U.S.-listed company focused on advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, and digitally managed manufacturing technologies. Through its Guangzhou Jingdiao manufacturing operations, the Company provides precision manufacturing, engineering, and integrated production capabilities supporting the automotive and industrial sectors. Ladybug's strategy is focused on combining advanced manufacturing infrastructure with digital production-management technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency, quality control, supply-chain visibility, and execution across complex industrial projects. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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