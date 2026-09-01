Easy Environmental Solutions Reports Fiscal 2026 Results and Continued Revenue Growth

MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) ("EZES" or the "Company") today highlighted results from its Annual Report and unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, which were published yesterday, August 31, 2026. The filing reflects substantial year-over-year revenue growth, improved operating performance and continued progress toward commercial deployment of the Company's environmental technologies.

EZES reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $2,004,182, compared with $387,605 in fiscal 2025, an increase of approximately 417%. The Company also reported positive net cash provided by operating activities and a significant narrowing of its operating loss.

Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Revenue: $2,004,182, compared with $387,605 in fiscal 2025.

$2,004,182, compared with $387,605 in fiscal 2025. Operating performance: Net operating loss narrowed to $382,317 from $917,031, an improvement of approximately 58%.

Net operating loss narrowed to $382,317 from $917,031, an improvement of approximately 58%. Net loss: Consolidated net loss narrowed to $555,997 from $1,468,943.

Consolidated net loss narrowed to $555,997 from $1,468,943. Operating cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $49,673, compared with $1,257,657 used in operating activities during fiscal 2025.

Subsequent Event: EasyFEN Africa Project

The Company's subsequent-events disclosure highlights progress on its first EasyFEN modular production system intended for delivery to a customer in Africa. After the May 31, 2026 fiscal year-end and through the August 28, 2026 evaluation date, EZES completed testing and demonstration of the system and was preparing it for shipment.

The milestone represents an important step in moving EasyFEN from development and demonstration toward international commercial deployment. The platform is designed to process locally available organic material into biologically based agricultural inputs.

A portion of the revenue associated with the customer transaction was included in fiscal 2026 results. Additional revenue was recognized following completion, testing and demonstration of the system during the subsequent reporting period.

"Fiscal 2026 was a breakthrough year in the continued development of EZES. We grew revenue to more than $2 million, substantially narrowed our operating loss and generated positive operating cash flow," said Mark Gaalswyk, Chief Executive Officer of Easy Environmental Solutions. "These results demonstrate the measurable progress we have made in building the Company and commercializing our innovative technology."

"The completion of testing and demonstration of our first EasyFEN system intended for an African customer provides another encouraging example of that progress. We believe the accomplishments reflected in this filing provide a stronger foundation for the next stage of the Company's growth."

A Four-Year Company-Building Story

The Company's annual reports show a measurable progression from no reported revenue and no operating subsidiaries in fiscal 2023 to a consolidated operating company reporting more than $2 million in fiscal 2026 revenue.

Fiscal 2023: No reported revenue and no operating subsidiaries.

No reported revenue and no operating subsidiaries. Fiscal 2024: Revenue of $291,730 following the acquisition of majority interests in three operating companies.

Revenue of $291,730 following the acquisition of majority interests in three operating companies. Fiscal 2025: Revenue increased to $387,605, and the Company completed the acquisition of the remaining minority interests in two subsidiaries.

Revenue increased to $387,605, and the Company completed the acquisition of the remaining minority interests in two subsidiaries. Fiscal 2026: Revenue increased to $2,004,182 as EZES continued commercializing its consolidated environmental technology platforms.

The multi-year progression reflects both acquired operations and the Company's subsequent commercialization activities and should not be interpreted as entirely organic growth.

Environmental Technology Portfolio

EZES develops, manufactures and commercializes technologies and biologically based products addressing agriculture, water quality, organic-waste management and distributed energy. Its principal platforms include Terreplenish®, EasyFEN, Easy Nano-Void and Modular Energy Production Systems, or MEPS®.

Liquidity and Risk Disclosure

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on CEO and Founder Mark Gaalswyk and or other investors continuing to fund company growth. The Company's ability to meet future obligations depends upon generating profitable operations and/or obtaining additional financing. Investors are encouraged to review the complete Annual Report, financial statements and accompanying notes before making an investment decision.

The complete Annual Report is available through the Company's OTC Markets disclosure page: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EZES/disclosure

About Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes environmental technologies and biologically based products intended to address challenges in agriculture, water quality, organic-waste management and distributed energy production. Through its subsidiaries, the Company supports the development and commercialization of Terreplenish®, EasyFEN, Easy Nano-Void and MEPS®. Easy Environmental Solutions is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota, and its common stock is quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol EZES.

For additional information, visit www.easyenviro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future commercialization, manufacturing, customer deliveries, system deployments, shipment, installation, revenue opportunities, financing, operating performance and growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

These risks include the Company's ability to generate profitable operations or obtain financing; its limited liquidity and going-concern uncertainty; customer acceptance; manufacturing, shipping and installation requirements; product and project validation; regulatory and permitting requirements; dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; competition; and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

Investor and Media Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenviro.com

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager - nickvincent@easyenviro.com

Bill Bliler - Director, Business Development - billbliler@easyenviro.com

www.easyenviro.com

Phone: 507-519-0095

Email: info@easyenviro.com