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WKN: A3E4P5 | ISIN: US07279B1044 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.09.26 | 16:57
6,580 US-Dollar
+1,23 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BayFirst Financial Corp. Launches Rights Offering

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) ("BayFirst" or "Company"), parent company of BayFirst National Bank announced that on August 31, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued a Notice of Effectiveness for the Company's Form S-1 Registration. Pursuant to the final prospectus contained therein, the Company is offering shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026, up to 4,108,072 shares of common stock at a price of $3.50. Additional information regarding the rights offering can be found in the final prospectus filed on September 1, 2026 with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3).

"We are excited for the next step in the recapitalization of the Company," stated Scott McKim, Chief Financial Officer. "The prospectus and rights card for eligible shareholders who wish to exercise their subscription rights are being sent. We have engaged Regan & Associates, Inc. as our information agent for this offering and eligible shareholders may direct questions to them at (800) 737-3426 or (212) 587-3005."

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates eleven full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. As of June 30, 2026, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.13 billion in total assets.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Note: Transmitted on Globe Newswire on September 1, 2026 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Contacts:
Alfred T. Rogers, Jr.Scott J. McKim
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
727.685.2097727.521.7085

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.