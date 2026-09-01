Nomadar could become majority shareholder of Cadiz CF (La Liga) as club begins reorganization process

The proposed process remains subject to the required shareholder, corporate and other applicable approvals

MARSHALL, Texas, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. ("Nomadar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOMA), a Nasdaq-listed global sports, tourism, technology, and experiential infrastructure company, today announced that Cádiz Club de Fútbol, S.A.D. ("Cádiz CF") has called a General Shareholders' Meeting for September 30, 2026, to consider the approval of a proposed partial financial reverse spin-off, marking the beginning of a broader corporate reorganization process.

As disclosed by Nomadar in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the contemplated reorganization includes several corporate phases which, if completed and subject to the required approvals, would ultimately result in Nomadar becoming the majority shareholder of Cádiz CF.

Cádiz CF is a historic Spanish professional football club based in Cádiz, Andalusia, with more than a century of history and a long-standing presence in Spanish professional football. Competing within the LaLiga system, the club has built a recognized identity beyond Cádiz and Spain, with an international fan base and global visibility.

The contemplated structure would place Cádiz CF within the international ecosystem Nomadar is building across sports, technology, tourism and experiential infrastructure. Nomadar's strategy is focused on developing an integrated international platform with operations, projects and partnerships across the United States, Europe and other markets.

The process remains at an initial stage and requires the completion of the different corporate phases and the satisfaction of the applicable shareholder, board, regulatory and legal requirements. The September 30 shareholders' meeting represents the first formal step in that process.

About Nomadar Corp.

Nomadar Corp. is a Nasdaq-listed company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, health and experiential infrastructure. The Company develops and operates platforms designed to connect global audiences through high-performance training, youth development, digital education, international programs, sports tourism and large-scale experiential projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding Cadiz CF and the potential reorganization. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar