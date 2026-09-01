Zone Frontier Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ZONE): Zone Frontier Inc. Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change

Formerly CleanCore Solutions, Inc., Zone Frontier reflects the Company's strategic evolution and focus on developing, powering, and delivering next-generation AI data center campuses

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone Frontier Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (the "Company" or "Zone Frontier"), formerly CleanCore Solutions, Inc., today announced the completion of its corporate name change to Zone Frontier Inc., marking a new chapter for the Company as it advances its strategy to build the critical infrastructure powering the AI economy.

The Company's common stock continues to trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "ZONE." The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders and CUSIP number remains unchanged. No action is required by existing stockholders, and all outstanding stock certificates and book-entry positions remain valid.

"Zone Frontier represents the company we are building and the opportunity ahead of us," said Tyler Hassen, Chief Executive Officer of Zone Frontier. "As AI continues to reshape the global economy, the availability of land, power and infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Zone is focused on developing the data center campuses and infrastructure needed to help meet this demand."

The Company has an active and growing pipeline of AI infrastructure projects to support the rapidly increasing demand for compute power. Zone's portfolio includes its Minnesota data center campus, with an initial 10-year Colocation Services Agreement with Cerebras Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS) and two 10-year potential extension options. Additionally, in partnership with HST Technologies, Inc., Zone is developing a data center campus in West Texas with the potential to be larger than 500 MW. The Company is also actively evaluating additional development opportunities across rural and industrial areas of the United States.

For more information, visit www.zonefrontier.com.

About Zone Frontier Inc.

Zone Frontier Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ZONE) is helping to build the critical infrastructure that powers the AI economy. Through a growing pipeline of projects, the Company aims to help meet the increasing demand for compute capacity, power, and digital infrastructure required by the world's leading AI companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected continued listing and trading of its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol "ZONE," the Company's business strategy and pipeline of projects, and the Company's expected transition to an AI infrastructure business. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "focused on," "aims," "expand," "expected," "look forward," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company's new name or trading symbol is not processed or recognized by the NYSE American, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or other market participants on the anticipated timeline; the highly speculative and uncertain nature of the Company's AI critical infrastructure business; the Company's continued ability to successfully transition its business model from cleaning services; the Company's lack of operating history in the data center or computing infrastructure industry; the Company's limited experience in the data center and AI infrastructure industries; the Company's ability to obtain project-level debt financing on acceptable terms or at all; the status of the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity; and general economic, financial, capital market and industry conditions.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Zone Frontier Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ZONE)