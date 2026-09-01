Stryker introduces first of its kind FDA-authorized surgical application for Apple Vision Pro with hip arthroscopy case at nationally recognized academic medical center

SportSuite Vision brings spatial computing into the operating room, providing surgeons access to critical clinical information

Stryker announced the successful completion of the first surgical procedure, a hip arthroscopy, using SportSuite Vision on Apple Vision Pro at a leading academic medical center.

Stryker received FDA De Novo authorization for the first surgical application for intraoperative use with Apple Vision Pro, SportSuite Vision.

SportSuite Vision brings arthroscopic video, HipCheck, HipMap and CT imaging into a customizable spatial computing environment, helping surgeons access critical clinical information within one ergonomic field of view and streamline operating room workflows.

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that the first surgical procedure using SportSuite Vision on Apple Vision Pro was successfully completed at Duke Health. SportSuite Vision received FDA De Novo authorization on July 17, making it the first application authorized by the FDA for intraoperative use with Apple Vision Pro and marking a new milestone for spatial computing in the operating room.

SportSuite Vision brings critical digital content into a surgeon's visual space, allowing them to see physical objects in the OR alongside digital tools such as arthroscopic images, HipCheck, HipMap and CT imaging. During arthroscopic procedures, surgeons often rely on multiple displays positioned throughout the OR to access visualization and procedural data. By bringing multiple data sources into the surgeon's field of view, the technology can reduce reliance on traditional monitors and support a more streamlined, ergonomic surgical workflow.

"SportSuite Vision marks a new chapter in digital surgery, giving surgeons a more intuitive and ergonomic way to access critical information when and where they need it," said Matt Moreau, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Sports Medicine business. "By bringing multiple streams of clinical information into a spatial computing environment, we're transforming how surgeons interact with technology during a complex procedure and moving closer to a truly connected digital operating room."

Chad Mather III, M.D., M.B.A.*, an orthopedic surgeon at Duke Health who performed the first hip arthroscopy case using SportSuite Vision on Apple Vision Pro, said, "Using spatial computing enabled me to customize the placement of key clinical information to fit my workflow and access it within the sterile field. This helped create a more comfortable, streamlined OR setup while keeping the information I needed in view."

For more information about SportSuite Vision, visit https://www.stryker.com/us/en/sports-medicine/products/sportsuite-vision.html

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

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SportSuite Vision Software is indicated for the intraoperative display of arthroscopic video and medical imaging during femoroacetabular impingement and labral repair hip arthroscopy procedures, and the display of the same information as presented by the HipCheck software and HipMap FAI Analysis. When using the device, surgical tasks are performed through a video see-through augmented reality head mounted display. Virtual images from video see-through augmented reality shall be used by the surgeon in conjunction with the use of traditional monitors by other operating room staff.

*Stryker consultant

SOURCE Stryker