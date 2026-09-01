Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider AF Launches Ad Fraud Detection for ChatGPT Ads Third-Party Visibility into AI Ad Traffic Quality

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Spider Labs, Inc., a leading provider of marketing security solutions, today announced that its anti-ad-fraud platform, Spider AF, now supports traffic identification and independent measurement for ChatGPT Ads. As generative AI emerges as a vital digital advertising channel, this new integration enables advertisers to evaluate ChatGPT Ads performance with verified, objective data and make more informed investment decisions.

While generative AI presents unprecedented marketing opportunities, relying solely on platform self-reporting leaves advertisers without third-party visibility into traffic quality. Spider AF fills this critical gap by isolating paid ChatGPT Ads traffic and identifying invalid traffic (IVT)-including automated bots that repeatedly reuse click-attribution tokens to trigger duplicate visits.

Third-party visibility is essential for trust and performance evaluation in the new digital marketing frontier of ChatGPT Ads. This visibility provides the confidence marketers and agencies need to evaluate campaign performance accurately, allocate budgets effectively, and establish trust in emerging AI media.

Key Capabilities: Spider AF for ChatGPT Ads

Accurate Referral & Paid Traffic Identification - Utilizes click-referral data, UTM parameters, and attribution signals to isolate paid traffic originating from ChatGPT Ads, allowing advertisers to evaluate this new channel independently from organic traffic and other media sources. Third-Party Visibility into Traffic Quality - Analyzes behavioral signals to distinguish genuine human engagement from bots and invalid traffic (IVT), providing marketers with an objective assessment of traffic quality alongside platform reporting.

Bringing Greater Transparency to AI Advertising

For advertisers, this integration delivers objective data for confident budget planning. For agencies, independent traffic-quality insights strengthen client reporting, validate campaign recommendations, and ensure operational integrity across ongoing campaigns.

Spider AF's tag-based setup allows advertisers to easily integrate these protections and run diagnostic trials to assess their current traffic quality.

For more details about Spider AF's marketing fraud protection, visit: https://spideraf.com/ppc-protection

About Spider Labs, Inc.

Spider Labs, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that develops and operates "Spider AF," Japan's leading ad fraud prevention tool. Established in April 2011, the company provides automated security solutions against ad fraud, fake leads, affiliate dishonesty, and brand safety risks to maximize digital advertising ROI.

Website: https://spideraf.com/

Media Contact:

Anju Morita, PR Manager, Spider Labs, Inc.

Email: pr@spideraf.com

Phone: +81-3-6419-7946

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-af-launches-ad-fraud-detection-for-chatgpt-ads-third-part-1214618