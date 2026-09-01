SpendMend Names Rob Proctor Chief Commercial Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Rob Proctor as Chief Commercial Officer. Proctor will lead all go-to-market activities for the company.

Proctor brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership and commercial experience spanning healthcare technology, health systems, consulting, and medical supply distribution. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing teams, developed scalable commercial systems, and partnered with healthcare executives to improve financial and operational performance.

Most recently, Proctor served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at PartsSource, where he led a national commercial team spanning new business development, account management, and contract services. In that role, he helped develop an integrated go-to-market model focused on revenue growth, client retention, program adoption, and long-term customer value.

Prior to PartsSource, Proctor held senior leadership positions at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, including Senior Vice President of Business Development. There, he led enterprise sales across Vanderbilt's commercial businesses and helped extend the organization's healthcare capabilities to providers across the country. Earlier in his career, he served as a Consulting Partner with The Advisory Board Company and spent nearly 15 years in progressive sales leadership roles at Owens & Minor.

"Rob brings an uncommon combination of healthcare experience, commercial discipline, and a genuine understanding of the challenges facing health systems," said Trey Cook, Chief Executive Officer of SpendMend. "He knows how to connect strategy with execution, build strong teams, and create go-to-market systems that deliver sustainable growth. Just as importantly, he understands that our growth begins with creating measurable value for our clients. I'm excited to welcome him to SpendMend and have him lead our commercial organization."

"SpendMend has a compelling mission, a differentiated portfolio, and an opportunity to make an even greater impact for healthcare organizations," said Proctor. "Health systems are under extraordinary financial and operational pressure, and they need partners that can turn complex data into clear action and measurable results."

Proctor's appointment comes as SpendMend continues to expand its platform and help healthcare organizations uncover hidden value across finance, pharmacy, supply chain, and clinical cost management. His leadership will support the company's continued growth while strengthening the connections among its solutions, teams, and client partnerships.

About SpendMend

SpendMend, a Morgan Stanley Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled cost-savings solutions for the healthcare industry. By leveraging proprietary technology, data analytics, and deep healthcare expertise, SpendMend uncovers hidden opportunities in "dark data" to optimize costs and enhance patient care. The company partners with healthcare networks to deliver innovative, collaborative solutions that drive meaningful financial and operational improvements.

Contact Information:

Kylee Ayar

Marketing Manager

kayar@spendmend.com

616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-names-rob-proctor-chief-commercial-officer-1214765