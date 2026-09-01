Nueva Network Announces Key Executive Promotion and Strategic Regional Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Nueva Network, a leading media and network provider, recently announced the promotion of Jeffery Liberman to CEO and COO, alongside a series of strategic new hires across its digital and regional sales divisions to support Nueva Network's ongoing growth.

In his expanded role, Liberman will help lead Nueva Network's strategic direction and operations, working alongside the company's leadership team to advance its national Spanish language audio network, owned-and-operated radio portfolio, digital business and growing presence in key U.S. markets.

As part of the broader expansion, Nueva Network is rapidly scaling its regional presence and digital capabilities with the addition of experienced leaders and sales professionals across digital, network and regional markets:

Karl Alonso Meyer - Executive Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships: Joining the executive team, Karl will strengthen agency partnerships and drive revenue growth for the network. A 35+ year media industry veteran, Meyer brings extensive experience leading sales and revenue strategy across radio, television, digital, and advertising, including senior executive leadership roles at Entravision Communications and Univision.

Ben Alexander - Executive Vice President, Digital Sales (Effective September 14): Ben will oversee and accelerate Nueva Network's digital sales and multi-platform initiatives. A seasoned digital media executive, Alexander brings extensive experience leading national and local digital sales, programmatic advertising and multicultural media strategies for companies including Univision, Time Inc./People en Español, Zeta Global and other leading digital platforms.

Ilsy Bu - Account Executive, Washington, D.C.: Ilsy will concentrate on local direct client acquisition and brand partnerships within the Washington, D.C. market. Bu brings more than 15 years of experience spanning media advertising, marketing, sales and communications in the Washington, D.C. market, including previous experience with El Tiempo Latino- The Washington Post and Entravision's Washington DC Univision affiliate.

Diego Roessler - Account Executive, Boston: Diego joins the Northeast regional team to expand Nueva Network's local sales efforts in Boston. Roessler brings more than 20 years of sales experience, with a strong track record in consultative selling, new business development and building long-term client relationships.

"We are thrilled to expand our team with such exceptional talent as we continue to scale our network footprint, our owned and operated radio stations, and digital capabilities," said Jeff Liberman. "We are building the premier media company focused on serving the fast-growing U.S. Latino market. In addition to expanding our linear network's reach by adding stations in major markets, we are rapidly scaling our digital footprint. This growth will allow our clients to purchase CTV, digital out-of-home, and social media solutions alongside our existing expertise in streaming audio and podcasts. We are also excited about the recent relaunch of nuevaonda.com and nuevanews.com ."

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network, a Hispanic owned company, is the fastest-growing independent media company, delivering integrated audio, digital, podcast, social, and experiential solutions for brands seeking to authentically connect with Latino audiences. Representing over 500 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, Nueva Network reaches 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market through innovative, culturally relevant content and advertising solutions.

Media Contact

Jose Mateo

Nueva Network

jmateo@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-announces-key-executive-promotion-and-strategic-regi-1214962