Tetra Pak Unveils Progress Toward More Resilient Food Systems in U.S. and Canada

Local supplement showcases advances in food production, carton recycling, emissions reductions and community impact across the U.S. and Canada.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada today released its FY25 Sustainability Report Supplement, highlighting how the company is advancing more resilient food systems across the region through innovations in food production and technology, expanded recycling infrastructure, operational emissions reductions and community involvement.

The local supplement accompanies Tetra Pak's 27th Sustainability Report, released globally on June 5, which reported a 34% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the company's value chain since 2019 and a 56% reduction across its own operations, while reaching 97% renewable energy consumption globally. The U.S. and Canada supplement provides a closer look at the local initiatives and achievements supporting those broader sustainability ambitions.

"Sustainability isn't a separate initiative for us, it's how we do business," said Seth Teply, president and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Whether we're helping customers operate more efficiently, expanding access to carton recycling or giving back to our local communities, we're focused on delivering practical solutions that strengthen the security of food systems while reducing impact to the planet."

Highlights from the FY25 U.S. and Canada Sustainability Report Supplement include:

Food systems

Commercializing the Tetra Pak A3/Speed filling line for the Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250 Edge with DreamCap 26 following a successful U.S. field test, producing 25,000 packages per hour-the equivalent output of nearly three Tetra Pak A3/CompactFlex lines with a 50% smaller footprint and lower operating costs.

Supporting food access through employee volunteer efforts, including packing 18,000 pounds of potatoes, 23 pallets of fresh vegetables and more than 13,000 meals for food banks across North America.

Circularity

Supporting the expansion of carton recycling access to nearly 2.5 million additional U.S. households in 2025, bringing nationwide access to 63%.

Supporting ReCB LLC to begin operations in Iowa, where 6,000 tons of used cartons are being processed annually into roof coverboards.

Climate

Reducing operational emissions: Improvements at Tetra Pak's Vernon Hills, Illinois, distribution center are expected to avoid approximately 50 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada continues to operate on 100% renewable electricity.

Nature

Supporting environmental stewardship through employee cleanup and restoration projects across the U.S. and Canada.

Building sustainability awareness for employees through Sustainability Week, featuring expert discussions on resilient food systems, responsible sourcing and carton recycling.

Social sustainability

Taking an active role in the community by sponsoring and volunteering at local events.

Continued growth in workplace equity and recognition. The company was named to U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, including its Manufacturing and Agriculture category, placing it among the top 25% of more than 1,000 companies reviewed.

The FY25 Sustainability Report Supplement also highlights Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada's continued collaboration with customers, municipalities, recyclers, nonprofit organizations and industry partners to help build more resilient, efficient and sustainable food systems across North America.

Explore the full report and the U.S. and Canada supplement.

About Tetra Pak

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfill a purpose: We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapakusa.com.

Media contact

Stephanie Ward

Communications Manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

940-380-4635

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SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/tetra-pak-unveils-progress-toward-more-resilient-food-systems-in-u.s.-and-canad-1215115