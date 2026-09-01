Inogen Alliance: From Flood Risk to Resilience: The Future of Water Infrastructure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / In this episode, host Beatrice Bizzaro (HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Lead) is joined by Alex Perryman from Antea Group UK, Arularasu K from Chola MS Risk in India and Michalis Lellis from Baden Consulting in Switzerland to explore how organisations are approaching water-related infrastructure resilience as climate conditions become less predictable.
The discussion spans flooding, drought and water scarcity, intense rainfall, glacier melt and slope instability, and examines how these risks are changing the assumptions that infrastructure owners and planners use to design and protect critical assets.
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Time Stamps
00:00:02 - Introduction: Water infrastructure resilience in a changing climate
00:01:21 - UK water risk: Flooding, scarcity and water stewardship
00:02:55 - India: Extreme rainfall and urban flooding
00:03:25 - Switzerland: Rainfall, glacier melt and infrastructure resilience
00:04:41 - Rethinking historical design assumptions and stationarity
00:06:04 - Nature-based solutions, sponge cities and stronger regulation
00:07:11 - Cascading risks across interconnected infrastructure systems
00:09:07 - Surface water, river and coastal flood risk in the UK
00:12:11 - Building long-term, holistic resilience
00:13:46 - Critical infrastructure vulnerabilities and connected systems
00:17:02 - Lessons from failures, drainage limits and fragmented governance
00:20:27 - Flood modelling, AI and nature-based innovation
00:22:38 - Digital twins, data sharing and smart dam management
00:24:39 - Multinational resilience planning and local priorities
00:27:47 - Learning across regions: Netherlands, Asia and the UK
00:30:45 - India: Digital twins, satellite data and sponge cities
00:31:59 - The business case for resilience and supply-chain risk
00:34:11 - Switzerland: Long-term planning and local knowledge
00:35:17 - Future trends: AI forecasting, climate scenarios and pre-event planning
00:38:32 - Closing reflections and future outlook
Guest Quotes
Alex Perryman:
"So I'd say in the UK we're talking about the whole spectrum, like too much water, too little water and everything in between and the quality of it, the availability of it, how efficiently we use it and how we reuse it even as a resource."
Michalis Lellis:
"Climate conditions are changing and infrastructure that was once considered resilient may no longer provide the same level of protection in the future."
Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Inogen Alliance
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-flood-risk-to-resilience-the-future-of-water-infrastructure-1215117