Inogen Alliance: From Flood Risk to Resilience: The Future of Water Infrastructure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / In this episode, host Beatrice Bizzaro (HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Lead) is joined by Alex Perryman from Antea Group UK, Arularasu K from Chola MS Risk in India and Michalis Lellis from Baden Consulting in Switzerland to explore how organisations are approaching water-related infrastructure resilience as climate conditions become less predictable.

The discussion spans flooding, drought and water scarcity, intense rainfall, glacier melt and slope instability, and examines how these risks are changing the assumptions that infrastructure owners and planners use to design and protect critical assets.

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Time Stamps

00:00:02 - Introduction: Water infrastructure resilience in a changing climate

00:01:21 - UK water risk: Flooding, scarcity and water stewardship

00:02:55 - India: Extreme rainfall and urban flooding

00:03:25 - Switzerland: Rainfall, glacier melt and infrastructure resilience

00:04:41 - Rethinking historical design assumptions and stationarity

00:06:04 - Nature-based solutions, sponge cities and stronger regulation

00:07:11 - Cascading risks across interconnected infrastructure systems

00:09:07 - Surface water, river and coastal flood risk in the UK

00:12:11 - Building long-term, holistic resilience

00:13:46 - Critical infrastructure vulnerabilities and connected systems

00:17:02 - Lessons from failures, drainage limits and fragmented governance

00:20:27 - Flood modelling, AI and nature-based innovation

00:22:38 - Digital twins, data sharing and smart dam management

00:24:39 - Multinational resilience planning and local priorities

00:27:47 - Learning across regions: Netherlands, Asia and the UK

00:30:45 - India: Digital twins, satellite data and sponge cities

00:31:59 - The business case for resilience and supply-chain risk

00:34:11 - Switzerland: Long-term planning and local knowledge

00:35:17 - Future trends: AI forecasting, climate scenarios and pre-event planning

00:38:32 - Closing reflections and future outlook

Guest Quotes

Alex Perryman:

"So I'd say in the UK we're talking about the whole spectrum, like too much water, too little water and everything in between and the quality of it, the availability of it, how efficiently we use it and how we reuse it even as a resource."

Michalis Lellis:

"Climate conditions are changing and infrastructure that was once considered resilient may no longer provide the same level of protection in the future."

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-flood-risk-to-resilience-the-future-of-water-infrastructure-1215117