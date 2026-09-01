GoDaddy Cuts Website Setup Time for Small Businesses With One-Click Domain Connection

GoDaddy automates connection of Cloudflare-managed domains in Airo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / For small business owners, launching a website is a streamlined process until they hit a technical and often tedious step: manually configuring DNS records to connect their domain. GoDaddy today announced a new feature in its Airo AI Builder that automatically connects domains managed through Cloudflare, eliminating the manual DNS setup that previously required users to copy and paste technical records between two platforms.

Airo AI Builder now detects the domain provider, pre-fills the required records, and completes the setup to save everyone time.

Before this update, connecting a Cloudflare-managed domain meant switching between the Airo AI Builder and Cloudflare dashboards, locating DNS records and manually re-entering each one - CNAME, A, AAAA and TXT records - without a typo or missed entry. A single mistake could keep a site from going live, and even an error-free setup could take 15 minutes or more.

The new Domain Connect feature cuts that to a few clicks. When a user adds a Cloudflare-managed domain, Airo AI Builder now:

Detects that the domain uses Cloudflare nameservers

Displays a "Connect automatically" button in domain settings

Securely redirects users to Cloudflare with the DNS records already filled in

Applies all DNS records instantly after user approval

Returns users to Airo AI Builder with the domain fully connected

"Syncing an external domain used to be one of the most frustrating steps in getting online," said Bhala Dalvi, vice president of engineering at GoDaddy. "We tapped into the power of Airo to help streamline this step, so customers can get their websites up and running in just a few minutes."

The feature is available now to all Airo AI Builder users at no additional cost. It currently supports domains managed through Cloudflare, with automatic connection for additional domain providers to follow.

To learn more about Airo AI Builder, visit godaddy.com/airo.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day, and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-cuts-website-setup-time-for-small-businesses-with-one-cl-1215118