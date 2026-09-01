New Port Richey, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO) ("Zeo," "Zeo Energy," or the "Company"), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, is confirmed to present at the Moody Capital Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, which is being held September 9-10 at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York, NY.

Zeo's CEO, Tim Bridgewater is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10th at 11:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Bridgewater will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Moody Capital team.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.

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