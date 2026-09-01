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WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 17:21
222,75 Euro
+0,43 % +0,95
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
222,45222,7017:23
222,45222,7017:23
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:54 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sinch AB: Sinch announces Mailgun Inspect for email testing on Salesforce's AgentExchange

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch Mailgun, part of Sinch AB, (publ), today released a new integration for Agentforce Marketing that allows marketers to test how emails render across inboxes and devices without leaving Salesforce.

Built specifically for Agentforce Marketing, formerly known as Marketing Cloud Next, as a native Lightning Web Component, Mailgun Inspect enables marketing teams to preview and test emails across more than 100 email clients and devices directly within their existing workflow. The integration helps enterprise marketers catch rendering issues before campaigns are sent, reducing manual QA work and eliminating the need to switch between different tools during production.

Mailgun Inspect is currently available on AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace for the agentic era that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience.

"Testing how emails render across inboxes is still a fragmented and time-consuming process for many marketing teams," said Sophie Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinch. "Mailgun Inspect brings that testing directly into Salesforce, helping teams catch issues earlier and launch campaigns with greater confidence."

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like Sinch Mailgun get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce. "Mailgun's AgentExchange solution is helping customers transform into agent enterprises by bringing testing and validation directly into existing marketing workflows, making it easier for teams to build and launch campaigns with confidence."

Email rendering inconsistencies remain one of the most common causes of campaign failures, yet many marketing teams still rely on disconnected testing workflows to validate emails across inboxes and devices. Mailgun Inspect addresses this by embedding email testing directly into Salesforce. Users can preview emails across major inbox environments, open full-resolution previews, and rerun tests on demand - all within the Marketing Cloud Next workflow.

Salesforce AgentExchange makes it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Today, customers can discover nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

Additional Resources

  • Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X
  • Follow Sinch on LinkedIn and YouTube

Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

For more information, visit mailgun.com.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Hallstan
Director Corporate Communications
E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Mia Nordlander
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95
E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-mailgun-inspect-for-email-testing-on-salesforce-s-agentexchange,c4390684

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/sophie-cheng---sinch-1,c3561302

Sophie Cheng - Sinch 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-announces-mailgun-inspect-for-email-testing-on-salesforces-agentexchange-302866343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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