BLUETTI Showcases ES60 and ES125 C&I Energy Storage Systems at MEE 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI is showcasing its ES60 and ES125 commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage systems at Middle East Energy 2026. Designed for solar-plus-storage projects, commercial facilities and remote sites, the systems help align daytime solar generation with cooling loads, evening operations and backup power needs across the Middle East.

Energy Storage Designed Around the Load

BLUETTI configures each system around a site's load profile, solar generation, operating schedule and backup priorities. The ES60 delivers 60 kW/128 kWh, while the ES125 delivers 125 kW/257 kWh. Both can store surplus solar energy for evening use, manage peak demand and support essential loads during outages.

Designed for demanding regional conditions, both systems feature liquid cooling and multi-level fire protection to support operation in hot, dusty and coastal environments.

Regional Support Beyond the Hardware

BLUETTI also provides regional support beyond the energy storage system itself. An Arabic-English EMS, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities support daily system management and operational visibility.

For projects in Saudi Arabia, BLUETTI offers SABER certification, a 42% IKTVA score, a Riyadh spare-parts warehouse and a 15-person technical team to support procurement, deployment and after-sales service.

Proven Across On-Grid and Off-Grid Applications

At a GAC AION EV charging site in Bangkok, a 125 kW/241 kWh ES125X works with the existing transformer during periods of high charging demand, helping manage peak loads and defer an immediate transformer upgrade.

At a remote site in Kenya, a 100 kWp solar array paired with a 100 kW/215 kWh ES100X replaced a 67 kW diesel generator. The system generated about 18,000 kWh per month in May and June, reducing diesel consumption, noise and emissions.

At MEE 2026, distributors, installers and EPC partners can meet with BLUETTI to discuss project design, system integration and regional service support.

Visit BLUETTI at Middle East Energy 2026

Date: 1-3 September 2026

Booth: H7.F10

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, delivering tailored power solutions across consumer, household, and commercial & industrial sectors. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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