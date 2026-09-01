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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
181 Leser
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Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Names Chris Farley COO

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Asplundh today announced that Chris Farley has joined the company and been named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President - Vegetation Management. He will be based at the company's Home Office in Horsham, Pennsylvania, and will report to Co-Presidents David Fleischner and George Graham.

Prior to joining Asplundh, Chris served as Area Vice President at Waste Management, overseeing the Greater Mid-Atlantic region, a complex $2 billion+ market area with multiple business lines including collections, transfer stations and recycling facilities. Chris also worked in both the legal and energy and metals industries and has broad experience in sales, finance and law.

In his role as COO, Chris will lead all strategic and day-to-day operational aspects of the business with an emphasis on growth, efficiency and bottom-line results, coupled with collaboration and communication at all levels. He will also focus on the development of the company's operating model and continuous improvement initiatives while maintaining an unwavering focus on safety across all levels of the organization.

"Throughout his career, Chris has led large, complex organizations through transformation and growth - always with a focus on collaboration, efficiency and sustainable performance," Fleischner said. "We look forward to his contributions at Asplundh."

Today, as a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, Asplundh helps utilities, power producers and energy-intensive customers across the nation address their most challenging infrastructure needs.?

CONTACT:
Pete Mazzaccaro
Corporate Communications
pmazzaccaro@asplundh.com
215-784-4427

SOURCE: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/asplundh-names-chris-farley-coo-1214661

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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