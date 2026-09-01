New hospital action framework identifies shadow AI, agent privileges, third-party exposure and clinical downtime as urgent threats through 2027

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Hospitals are deploying artificial intelligence faster than many are adapting their identity controls, data-loss prevention, asset inventories, vendor oversight and incident-response plans, according to a new industry AI/cybersecurity report from Black Book Research.

The report, "Hospital AI Cybersecurity Readiness: What Hospitals Must Do Now Before AI Pilots, Data Loading, Agents and Third Parties Create the Next Breach Surface," warns that AI is expanding healthcare's attack surface while simultaneously making phishing, vulnerability exploitation, credential theft and social engineering faster and more scalable.

Black Book survey CISO respondents advise hospitals to treat every AI deployment as both a new information system and a new trust boundary. No model, agent, embedded AI feature or clinical pilot should receive production credentials, protected health information, medical images, claims data or access to operational tools until it passes an AI-specific security review.

"Hospital leaders should not assume that an AI capability inherited the security protections of the EHR, cloud platform or application in which it appears," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "Prompts, retrieval databases, model endpoints, service accounts, third-party connectors and autonomous agents create distinct paths to sensitive data and critical hospital operations."

The report identifies six layers where AI can create new hospital breach paths:

User prompts and uploaded content

Models and AI-enabled applications

Retrieval-augmented generation and knowledge stores

Autonomous agents and connected tools

AI vendors, models, plugins and software dependencies

Cloud, API, notebook and computing infrastructure

Black Book describes indirect prompt injection as one of the most underestimated hospital risks. Malicious instructions concealed in documents, emails, webpages, files or other retrieved content could influence an AI agent without first compromising the user's credentials. If the agent can access clinical, financial or administrative systems, the resulting exposure may include unauthorized data retrieval, messaging, transactions or workflow changes.

The report recommends that no AI agent receive broader privileges than the human role it supports. Medication, clinical orders, payments, identity changes, mass data exports, software deployment and other consequential actions should remain subject to deterministic policy controls and human approval.

Ten controls hospitals should establish now

Black Book's proposed Hospital AI Security Control Plane calls for:

A complete inventory of sanctioned and unsanctioned AI assets Documented AI data flows and retention practices Identity-first access and least-privilege controls AI gateways and data-loss prevention Adversarial testing of models and applications Runtime monitoring of prompts, responses and agent actions Stronger third-party and subprocessor requirements Department-level clinical continuity plans Segmented, immutable and routinely tested recovery systems Centralized evidence sufficient for auditing and forensic reconstruction

The report also cautions hospitals against confusing AI-enabled cybersecurity with security for AI systems. A platform that uses AI to accelerate security operations does not necessarily discover shadow AI, inspect prompts, prevent sensitive-data disclosure, test models or constrain autonomous agents.

The accompanying vendor directory organizes healthcare-relevant cybersecurity technologies and services by function, including identity protection, AI discovery and governance, data security, endpoint and cloud defense, medical-device security, third-party risk, incident response and recovery. Directory inclusion does not constitute a Black Book ranking, award or endorsement.

"Healthcare AI governance cannot remain a committee exercise separated from cybersecurity enforcement," Brown added. "Hospitals need one auditable operating model connecting AI inventory, identity, data controls, vendor accountability, continuous monitoring and clinical recovery. The question is not whether AI innovation should continue, but whether hospitals can prove that it is operating within defensible boundaries."

The report is part of the Black Book State of Healthcare Cybersecurity 2026 research series and is intended for hospital boards, chief executives, CIOs, CISOs, CMIOs, privacy and compliance officers, legal teams, clinical engineering leaders and enterprise risk executives.

Healthcare leaders, cybersecurity professionals and industry stakeholders may request the report at no charge by emailing research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or downloading directly from the Black Book Research Library at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book is a global. independent healthcare market research and competitive-intelligence organization. For more than two decades, Black Book has surveyed hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers and other healthcare stakeholders about technology adoption, vendor performance, cybersecurity, digital transformation, interoperability, revenue cycle, analytics and managed services. Its research is conducted without vendor sponsorship, vendor control of responses or pay-to-play influence over client satisfaction findings.

Media contact: Black Book Research 1.800.863.7590 research@blackbookmarketresearch.com www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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