Saudi Arabia's Red Sea multi-utility project has entered full commercial operation, completing a large-scale renewable-powered off-grid utility system designed to supply an entire tourism destination and its supporting infrastructure. SEPCOIII, a PowerChina subsidiary and the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, said on Aug. 21 that the full utility complex had reached commercial operation. The company signed the EPC contract with ACWA Power in February 2021. Developed for Red Sea Global's tourism destination on Saudi Arabia's western coast, the project ...

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