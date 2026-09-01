Vivax-Metrotech Corporation ("Vivax-Metrotech"), a leading manufacturer of precision locating and inspection devices for utility infrastructure, and Oaktree's Power Opportunities strategy, today announced a partnership to accelerate Vivax-Metrotech's growth trajectory and strengthen its leading position.

For more than 60 years, Vivax-Metrotech has delivered best-in-class solutions for the utility industry with a focus on underground infrastructure. From its origins in California, the company has expanded across the United States and internationally, developing and supplying locator systems, inspection cameras, and associated digital solutions that help utilities, municipalities, and service providers safely build, maintain, and manage their assets. Today, Vivax-Metrotech is firmly established as a leading player in the U.S. and Global utility locator equipment and inspection device markets.

The partnership with Oaktree's Power Opportunities group will support Vivax-Metrotech's continued expansion by leveraging Oaktree's sector expertise and capital to expand the company's geographic reach, accelerate product innovation, and pursue opportunities in adjacent markets, through both organic growth and acquisitions. Vivax-Metrotech's management team will continue to lead the business and, together with the previous owners, will remain meaningful investors alongside Oaktree, ensuring continuity of leadership, preservation of deep industry expertise, and continued focus on the long-standing customer relationships that have underpinned the company's success.

Christian Stolz, Chair and CEO of Vivax-Metrotech, commented: "The partnership with Oaktree marks an important and exciting milestone for Vivax-Metrotech as we continue to scale our business. We are pleased to partner with the Oaktree Power Opportunities team, with whom we have a longstanding relationship, and to benefit from their sector expertise, international network, and proven track record helping businesses like ours grow. Together, we are well positioned to expand our capabilities, pursue strategic acquisitions and deliver high-quality solutions to customers around the world. The partnership will further strengthen our reputation for helping ensure the safe operation and development of critical infrastructure."

Mark Drew, President of Vivax-Metrotech, commented: "For our customers, employees, and business partners, it is business as usual. Our priority throughout this process has been continuity: the same trusted teams, the same high level of service, and the same products and solutions our customers depend on every day. What this partnership adds is the financial strength and strategic backing to accelerate our growth, invest in our capabilities and reach new markets."

Lun Nie, Senior Vice President in Oaktree's Power Opportunities strategy, commented: "Vivax-Metrotech is a successful business with global reach, built on the strength of its engineering expertise, technical innovation, and deep customer relationships. Vivax-Metrotech is well positioned to benefit from the tailwinds of increasing demand for utility locating and inspection solutions as infrastructure ages and investment in network upgrades accelerates globally. Its reputation is a testament to its many decades of leadership across the sector, and we look forward to working with the Vivax-Metrotech team to fuel the next phase of the company's growth."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vivax-Metrotech

Vivax-Metrotech is a leading supplier of underground utility locators and CCTV inspection camera systems headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, USA. The company has a 60-year track record of designing high-quality, innovative and user-friendly maintenance tools for the utility industry and is proud to be a valued supplier to blue-chip utility customers throughout the world.

About Oaktree

As a part of Brookfield's $416B credit platform, Oaktree is a premier credit manager emphasizing an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investing across credit, equity, and real estate. To learn more about our global business and investment ethos, please visit oaktreecapital.com.

The Power Opportunities investment strategy seeks to invest in market-leading companies that provide essential products and services to owners of critical infrastructure across electric power, natural gas, water, wastewater and other energy and utility-related businesses based in North America and Europe.

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