Ryan, LLC ("Ryan"), a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced the completed acquisition of Svalner Atlas Advisors, a premier independent tax and transaction advisory firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The acquisition expands Ryan's presence across the Nordics and Benelux regions and further positions Ryan as the largest Firm dedicated exclusively to business taxes.

"This is a significant milestone in Ryan's continued international expansion, strengthening our European footprint across Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and Denmark," said Tom Shave, President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations at Ryan. "By bringing our teams together, we are expanding the expertise and capabilities we can offer European and multinational clients while delivering the exceptional service and results that Ryan is known for."

"Joining Ryan marks an exciting new chapter for our teams and clients," said Viktor Sandberg, Group CEO of Svalner Atlas. "Together, we can offer a broader range of capabilities and create new opportunities for our people, while continuing to provide the high-quality, personal service our clients expect. We are excited to combine the best of both organizations and what we can achieve together."

Ryan is focused on ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining continuity for clients and team members. Clients can expect the same high level of service from their existing teams, along with clear communication as the organizations move forward together. Svalner Atlas Advisors team members will continue to benefit from a collaborative and flexible work environment, with expanded opportunities for growth as part of the broader Ryan organization.

"This acquisition marks an important step in Ryan's growth strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to serving clients wherever they do business," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Svalner Atlas Advisors brings a strong reputation with deep regional insight that strengthens our ability to help multinational businesses navigate complexity and manage tax matters with confidence."

The Svalner Atlas Advisors team serves more than 4,000 clients across five countries, with offices in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oslo, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, and Turku. Approximately 500 team members will join Ryan from Svalner Atlas Advisors.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

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