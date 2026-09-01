Sandoll Inc. (KOSDAQ: 419120), an AI content platform company in South Korea, announced its global type conference "Sandoll SAISIOT 2026," taking place October 16-17 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

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Official poster for "Sandoll SAISIOT 2026," a global type conference taking place October 16-17 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (Image: Sandoll)

Now in its fourth year, Sandoll SAISIOT brings together type professionals and creators around the world to discuss the present and future of type and typography. This year, Sandoll is expanding international participation to develop SAISIOT into a global platform connecting Asia's typography industry with the world, establishing it as one of Asia's leading type conferences.

Under the theme "TYPE FOR ALL," type professionals from Asia and Europe will share perspectives on typography and design while exploring changes in the global design industry. The conference will focus on connecting Asia's diverse writing systems and typographic cultures with the global typography community, fostering international exchange among professionals and creators.

General tickets for SAISIOT 2026 are currently available on the Sandoll SAISIOT 2026 website. Super Early Bird tickets sold out in 9 days, while Early Bird tickets were fully booked in just 4 days. This year, Sandoll is also expanding opportunities for international audiences interested in Korean culture and design.

Launched in 2023, SAISIOT was created to strengthen professional capabilities and foster networking within the type industry. It has since evolved into a platform where professionals and creators exchange insights and explore the value and potential of diverse writing systems and typographic cultures, including Hangul.

This year's international speaker lineup includes Anuthin Wongsunkakon, co-founder of Cadson Demak, Thailand's largest type foundry; Jean-Baptiste Levée of French type foundry Production Type; and Gia Tran of Babelfont, a specialist in multilingual calligraphy.

Cadson Demak has collaborated with global companies including Apple, Google, Nokia and Tesco and has organized BITS, Southeast Asia's first international type conference. Production Type has partnered with brands including Google, Nike and Cartier and has created custom typefaces for the LVMH Group. Through these global perspectives, SAISIOT 2026 aims to broaden typography exchange between Asia and the global community.

"Asia is home to diverse writing systems and typographic traditions, each shaped by unique cultural and historical contexts," said Young-ho Yun, CEO of Sandoll. "Through SAISIOT, we aim to connect Asia's rich typographic heritage and contemporary creativity with the global community, positioning SAISIOT as a leading international type conference in Asia."

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Contacts:

Sandoll

KIM DA YOUNG

dayoung@sandoll.co.kr