The Royal Canadian Mint commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Library of Parliament on pure gold and silver collector coins

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A national symbol of knowledge, democracy, and continuity that has graced Ottawa's Parliament Hill for 150 years is being celebrated on an outstanding new gold and silver collector coins from the Royal Canadian Mint. The only survivor of the 1916 fire that devastated the original centre block is immortalized on a pure gold coin showing a meticulous engraving of its soaring domed interior, which houses a towering statue of Queen Victoria. Its silver sibling features an ultra high-relief engraving of the library's neo-gothic exterior, framed by coloured fall foliage. These and many other finely crafted collectibles, are available for purchase as of today.

Designed by Canadian artist John Mantha, the reverse of the 2026 $200 Pure Gold Coin - 150th Anniversary of the Library of Parliament features a stylized rendering of the Library of Parliament's richly ornamented interior. Crowned by a lantern dome, the vaulted ceiling and clerestory are viewed from the base of the Queen Victoria statue, emphasizing the dome's impressive height, while the circular room's walls are lined with wood panels, pillars and bookcases.

The reverse design of the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 150th Anniversary of the Library of Parliament is the work of Canadian artist Tony Bianco. His design consists of a view of the Library of Parliament, located at the rear of the Centre Block building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. The historic octagonal stone building is highlighted by its Ultra High Relief engraving which draws attention to its ornate High Victorian Gothic Revival architecture. Selective colour also adds a profusion of fall colours to the scene, highlighting the tree-covered bluff from which the Library of Parliament rises from the Ottawa River. Above the scroll banner, an open book displays the dates '1876' and '2026,' highlighting the Library's 150th anniversary.

The obverse of both these coins feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

The Mint is launching several new collector coins in addition to these historic keepsakes, namely:

The 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 75th Anniversary of the National Ballet of Canada;

The 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Nature's Delight The Spider;

The 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - The Eagle;

The 2026 $200 Pure Gold and $50 Fine Silver Coins - Allegories of Peace and Freedom;

The 2026 $50 Fine Silver Coin - Triumphant Dragon;

The 2026 10g 9999 Gold Bar in Proudly Canadian packaging;

The 2027 Fine Silver Fractional Set - Autumn Leaves;

The 2026 50-Cent Lenticular Coin - Whimsical Winter; and,

The 2026 Holiday Gift Set.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of the gold and silver collector coins commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Library of Parliament can be found here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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