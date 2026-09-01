Photon Achieves CyberVadis Platinum Rating, Reinforcing Enterprise Trust Through Independent Cybersecurity Validation

Independent assessment score of 987 out of 1,000 validates the maturity of Photon's cybersecurity governance, operational resilience, and enterprise security program

PARIS, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, cloud modernization, and digital transformation, cybersecurity has become a defining measure of enterprise trust. Organizations increasingly expect technology partners to demonstrate mature security governance supported by independent validation-not simply technical capability.

Against this backdrop, Photon today announced that it has achieved the CyberVadis Platinum Rating, receiving an exceptional 987 out of 1,000 in the 2026 CyberVadis cybersecurity assessment.

The Platinum Rating-the highest recognition level within the CyberVadis assessment framework-provides independent, evidence-based validation of the organization's cybersecurity maturity, recognizing the strength of its governance, operational controls, risk management practices, and continuous improvement program.

For organizations across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other highly regulated industries, cybersecurity is no longer simply about protecting technology. It is fundamental to business resilience, responsible AI adoption, regulatory confidence, and sustainable digital transformation.

"Trust is the foundation of every transformation we deliver," said Srinivas Balasubramanian, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Photon. "Our clients rely on Photon to modernize mission-critical platforms, engineer AI-powered experiences, and operate secure digital ecosystems at enterprise scale. Achieving the CyberVadis Platinum Rating with a score of 987 provides independent validation of the governance, operational discipline, and security culture that underpin every engagement. As AI reshapes the enterprise, we will continue investing in the cybersecurity capabilities that enable our clients to innovate with confidence."

Photon's 2026 result builds on an already exceptional prior assessment, when the company achieved a CyberVadis score of 953 out of 1,000, placing it among the top 1% of companies worldwide. Improving to 987 out of 1,000 makes this year's result especially significant, demonstrating year-over-year progress from an already industry-leading position and reinforcing Photon's standing among the top tier of global cybersecurity maturity.

Independent Validation of Enterprise Cybersecurity Maturity

CyberVadis provides evidence-based third-party cybersecurity assessments supported by independent cybersecurity analyst review. Rather than evaluating individual technologies or products, its methodology measures how effectively organizations establish, implement, monitor, and continuously improve enterprise cybersecurity programs through documented governance, operational controls, technical safeguards, and measurable execution.

The assessment evaluates organizations across four foundational cybersecurity functions:

Identify: Governance, asset management, cybersecurity strategy, enterprise risk, regulatory compliance, and third-party oversight. Protect: Identity and access management, infrastructure security, data protection, employee awareness, and preventive controls. Detect: Security monitoring, vulnerability management, threat detection, and continuous visibility. React: Incident response, recovery planning, crisis management, business continuity, and continuous improvement.

Photon's assessment score of 987 out of 1,000 reflects a highly mature cybersecurity operating environment supported by disciplined governance, comprehensive security controls, and consistently executed operational practices.

Security Embedded Into Every Transformation

At Photon, security is not a standalone capability-it is embedded into every transformation program the company delivers.

Across AI, cloud, digital commerce, customer experience, software engineering, and enterprise modernization, Photon integrates cybersecurity into strategy, architecture, engineering, deployment, and operations, enabling organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining the governance, resilience, and operational control required for enterprise-scale transformation.

Photon's enterprise cybersecurity capabilities include:

Application Security

Identity and Access Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Cloud Security

Threat Management

Endpoint Security

Security Operations and Monitoring

Infrastructure Security

Incident Response

Business Continuity and Operational Resilience

For enterprise clients, the CyberVadis assessment provides an independent benchmark that supports supplier due diligence, third-party risk management, procurement evaluations, and governance discussions while complementing each organization's own cybersecurity assessment processes.

Building the Trusted Foundation for AI

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing enterprise risk.

As organizations deploy intelligent agents, automate decision-making, and expand cloud-native operations, cybersecurity must extend beyond perimeter protection to encompass governance, identity, data protection, observability, model integrity, and operational accountability.

Photon believes trust is the foundation of every transformation it delivers. By embedding security, governance, and operational resilience into every engagement, Photon helps organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining the transparency, control, and confidence required for enterprise-scale deployment.

The CyberVadis Platinum Rating reinforces Photon's ongoing commitment to continuously strengthening the security capabilities, governance practices, and operational excellence that enable clients to transform with confidence.

About CyberVadis

CyberVadis provides evidence-based third-party cybersecurity assessments through a cloud-based platform supported by independent cybersecurity analyst review. Organizations worldwide use CyberVadis assessments to evaluate supplier cybersecurity maturity, strengthen third-party risk management, and improve transparency across global digital ecosystems.

Its methodology produces an overall cybersecurity maturity score ranging from 0 to 1,000 together with detailed evaluations across the four core cybersecurity functions of Identify, Protect, Detect, and React.

For more information, visit https://cybervadis.com/

About Photon

Photon is an outcome-driven AI and digital transformation company with more than 8,500 engineers serving over 40% of the Fortune 100 across Banking, Financial Services, Retail, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Automotive, and other industries.

For more than 25 years, Photon has partnered with the world's leading enterprises to modernize customer experiences, engineer intelligent platforms, and accelerate business transformation through AI, data, cloud, software engineering, cybersecurity, and digital operations. Combining strategic advisory, deep engineering expertise, and enterprise-scale delivery, Photon helps organizations move from AI ambition to production with speed, security, and measurable business outcomes.

With delivery centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Photon delivers the governance, engineering discipline, and operational excellence required to build the next generation of intelligent enterprises.

For more information, visit www.photon.com.

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