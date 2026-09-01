Nutraceutical Ingredients Market worth $161.53 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 108.33 billion in 2026 to reach USD 161.53 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 108.33 billion

USD 108.33 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 161.53 billion

USD 161.53 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.3%

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trends & Insights:

The nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by increasing demand for nutritional and functional benefits across dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, medical and specialized nutrition, and infant and early-life nutrition. Growing focus on preventive healthcare, healthy aging, sports nutrition, and personalized nutrition is supporting demand for targeted nutritional solutions, while increasing focus on animal health, digestive function, immunity, and performance is supporting demand for nutraceutical ingredients in animal nutrition. Advances in ingredient processing and formulation are further improving stability, bioavailability, and application flexibility.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing region in the nutraceutical ingredients market, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

By application, human nutrition held the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.49%.

By ingredient type, functional proteins held the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2025, accounting for 44.34% of the total market.

By source, microbial-based ingredients are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 10.21%.

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The nutraceutical ingredients market is evolving as demand increases for ingredients that provide targeted nutritional and functional benefits across dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and animal nutrition products. Advances in ingredient processing, fermentation, and formulation technologies are enabling improvements in ingredient stability, bioavailability, consistency, and application performance across probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, functional proteins, carotenoids, and specialty fibers. At the same time, manufacturers, in turn, are expanding their ingredient portfolios and developing solutions tailored to specific nutritional needs, including digestive health, immunity, healthy aging, sports nutrition, and animal health. As demand for targeted nutrition continues to rise, ingredient functionality, formulation flexibility, production scalability, and consistency are becoming increasingly important in the nutraceutical ingredients market.

By application, the human nutrition segment accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

By application, the human nutrition segment accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market. The segment benefits from growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare, rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, and strong demand for dietary supplements and products that support specific health needs. The expansion of functional foods and beverages is further increasing the use of nutraceutical ingredients in everyday nutrition, while the aging global population is driving demand for healthy aging and specialized nutritional products. In addition, growth in medical and specialized nutrition, infant and early-life nutrition, and personalized nutrition is broadening the range of applications within human nutrition. Urbanization and changing lifestyles are also increasing the demand for convenient nutrition products, supporting the wider adoption of nutraceutical ingredients across the human nutrition segment.

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By source, the plant-based segment accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

By source, the plant-based segment accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Strong consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients, along with the growing adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets, is supporting the use of plant-derived ingredients across nutrition products. Plants provide a diverse source of bioactive compounds, including polyphenols, flavonoids, carotenoids, dietary fibers, phytosterols, antioxidants, and herbal extracts, which are used in products targeting a range of health and wellness needs. The broad availability of raw materials from fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, herbs, spices, seeds, algae, and medicinal plants also provides manufacturers with flexibility in ingredient sourcing and product development. In addition, the growing demand for functional foods and beverages, plant-based beverages, dairy alternatives, snacks, and dietary supplements is increasing the use of plant-derived ingredients. Sustainability considerations and the lower environmental footprint associated with many plant-based sources further align with manufacturers' efforts to develop products that meet evolving consumer preferences.

Asia Pacific is set to account for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical ingredients market, supported by its large consumer base, rising health awareness, and growing demand for dietary supplements and functional nutrition products. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have witnessed increasing interest in preventive healthcare, healthy aging, and nutrition products that address specific health needs. The region's expanding food and beverage industry is also supporting the use of nutraceutical ingredients in functional foods and beverages, while growing demand for medical and specialized nutrition is creating additional applications. In addition, urbanization and changing lifestyles are increasing demand for convenient nutrition products, and the growing adoption of personalized nutrition is encouraging more targeted product development. The availability of diverse raw materials and expanding ingredient manufacturing capabilities across the region further support the supply and use of nutraceutical ingredients, strengthening Asia Pacific's position in the market.

Top Companies in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), BASF (Germany), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Novonesis (Denmark), and Associated British Foods PLC (UK), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the nutraceutical ingredients market is increasingly focused on improving ingredient performance, expanding production capacity, and developing specialized nutrition solutions. In April 2026, EVANIUM raised EUR 2.2 million (~USD 2.6 million) in seed funding led by FoodLabs and Feast Ventures, with participation from existing angel investors. The funding will support the scale-up of its OPTISOLV technology, expansion of its ingredient portfolio, clinical studies, and commercial partnerships in nutraceuticals, nutricosmetics, and functional foods. In May 2024, Tate & Lyle opened new production capacity for PROMITOR Soluble Fibres at its facility in Boleráz, Slovakia, following a EUR 25 million (~USD 27.1 million) investment to increase dietary fiber production capacity and expand existing and new product lines. In June 2023, Fonterra invested USD 10 million in Pendulum Therapeutics through its Nutrition Science Solutions venture arm to co-develop and commercialize next-generation microbiome products, with the partnership focused on expanding microbiome-based nutrition solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is shifting toward functional and targeted nutrition solutions, supported by rising demand for dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, specialized nutrition products, and animal nutrition. Market spending is projected to increase from USD 108.33 billion in 2026 to USD 161.53 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%, with demand supported by growing consumer focus on digestive health, immunity, healthy aging, sports nutrition, and other specific health benefits. This is increasing the use of ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and functional proteins across a broad range of nutrition applications. Manufacturers are also focusing on ingredient functionality, formulation flexibility, bioavailability, and evidence-backed benefits, while advances in fermentation and processing technologies are enabling the development of more specialized ingredients.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players have pursued acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios across key nutraceutical ingredient segments. In January 2026, Glanbia acquired Scicore Nutra for an initial consideration of USD 15.1 million, complementing its Health & Nutrition business with nutritional product manufacturing capabilities. In November 2024, Arla Foods Ingredients acquired Volac's Whey Nutrition business, adding whey protein manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its position in health and sports nutrition. In July 2023, dsm-firmenich acquired Adare Biome for an enterprise value of EUR 275 million (USD 299 million), strengthening its postbiotic portfolio for dietary supplements, early-life nutrition, medical nutrition, and animal health applications.

NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, APRIL 2021-JANUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jan-26 Acquisition Glanbia PLC (Ireland) Scicore Nutra Private Limited (India) Glanbia acquired Scicore Nutra Private Limited for an initial consideration of USD 15.1 million, plus deferred consideration of up to USD 1.3 million. Scicore is an India-based nutritional products manufacturing business and represents a complementary acquisition for Glanbia's Health & Nutrition segment. Nov-24 Acquisition Arla Foods amba (Denmark) Volac International Limited (UK) Arla Foods Ingredients completed the acquisition of Volac's Whey Nutrition business following regulatory approval. The transaction transferred Volac's whey nutrition operations, including the Felinfach manufacturing site and its whey protein ingredient activities, to Arla Foods Ingredients. Jul-23 Acquisition dsm-firmenich (Netherlands) Adare Biome (France) dsm-firmenich completed the acquisition of Adare Biome, a developer and manufacturer of postbiotics. The transaction strengthened dsm-firmenich's B2B postbiotic portfolio, with further development directed toward dietary supplements, early-life nutrition, medical nutrition and nutrition-improvement applications.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global nutraceutical ingredients market remains highly fragmented, with the top five companies, namely Cargill, dsm-firmenich, ADM, Roquette, and Glanbia, estimated to account for approximately 10% of the market. These companies compete through broad ingredient portfolios spanning proteins, probiotics, fibers, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and other specialty ingredients, serving applications across dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and animal nutrition. The remaining market share is distributed among a large number of regional and specialized ingredient manufacturers, reflecting the diverse product categories and applications covered by the nutraceutical ingredients market.

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