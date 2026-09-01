Radiation Hardened Electronics Market worth $2.91 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global radiation hardened electronics market is projected to grow from USD 2.04 billion in 2026 to USD 2.91 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Radiation Hardened Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 2.04 billion

USD 2.04 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.91 billion

USD 2.91 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.1%

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Trends & Insights:

The radiation hardened electronics market is primarily driven by increasing satellite deployments, space-exploration missions, defense modernization, and investments in nuclear infrastructure. Growing electronic complexity and the need for reliable processors, memory, power-management devices, and sensors capable of operating in high-radiation environments further support market growth.

By Component, Image sensors is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

By Manufacturing Technique, RHBD accounted for the largest share of 83% of the radiation hardened electronics market in 2025.

By Product, COTS is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, Space (satellites) is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of 47% of the radiation hardened electronics market in 2025.

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The adoption of radiation hardened electronics in military and defense applications is increasing as modern platforms such as fighter aircraft, armored vehicles, missiles, and unmanned systems rely heavily on advanced electronic subsystems. Radiation hardening helps ensure these systems perform reliably in harsh electromagnetic and radiation-intensive environments. Growing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities are further supporting demand for high-reliability electronics capable of operating under extreme conditions. In parallel, the expansion of commercial satellite applications for communication, navigation, and Earth observation is driving demand for components that can withstand cosmic radiation and harsh space environments, encouraging manufacturers to develop more robust, advanced radiation hardened solutions.

'Based on component, the mixed-signal ICs segment is likely to hold a significant share of the radiation hardened electronics market in 2026.'

Mixed-signal ICs are expected to hold a significant share of the radiation hardened electronics market because they integrate analog and digital functions. Components such as ADCs, DACs, and multiplexers enable accurate signal conversion and processing in satellites, spacecraft, and defense systems. Growing deployment of advanced payloads, ISR platforms, and Earth observation systems is increasing demand for reliable mixed-signal solutions. Rising investments in space missions and defense modernization are expected to further support adoption of radiation hardened mixed-signal ICs.

'By product type, the custom-made segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period'

The custom-made segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for application-specific radiation hardened solutions in complex space and defense missions. Custom components allow end users to optimize processing capability, radiation tolerance, power consumption, and form factor according to specific mission requirements. Increasing deployment of advanced satellites, deep-space missions, missile systems, and next-generation defense platforms is further supporting demand for customized electronics. Moreover, growing adoption of tailored ASICs, processors, and power-management solutions is expected to accelerate the segment's growth during the forecast period.

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'North America accounted for the largest market share of the radiation hardened electronics market in 2025.'

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radiation hardened electronics industry during the forecast period, supported by strong investments in space exploration, defense modernization, and satellite programs. The region benefits from the presence of leading aerospace, defense, and semiconductor companies with established capabilities in radiation hardened technologies. High spending by government agencies such as NASA and the US Department of Defense further strengthens demand for reliable electronic components in mission-critical applications. In addition, ongoing development of commercial space ventures and advanced defense platforms is expected to sustain North America's market leadership.

The report profiles key players in radiation hardened electronics companies, such as Microchip Technology Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), AMD (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), and TTM Technologies, Inc. (US), among others.

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