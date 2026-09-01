Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Selected by Alabama Medicaid Agency to Modernize One Health Record, the State's Health Information Exchange

Statewide initiative expands Ready Computing's leadership in healthcare interoperability while advancing Alabama's next-generation health information exchange.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Ready Computing today announced that it has been selected by the Alabama Medicaid Agency to modernize and operate One Health Record (OHR), Alabama's statewide Health Information Exchange (HIE). The award marks another significant milestone in Ready Computing's continued expansion as a trusted partner for statewide healthcare interoperability initiatives.

As part of the initiative, Ready Computing will migrate One Health Record to Microsoft Azure, establishing a modern, scalable cloud foundation designed to strengthen the security, reliability, and performance of Alabama's statewide health information exchange. The migration will also provide greater flexibility to support future innovation and Alabama's evolving interoperability needs.

"This award represents another important step in Ready Computing's mission to improve healthcare through better connectivity," said Michael LaRocca, Chief Executive Officer of Ready Computing. "Statewide interoperability is foundational to modern healthcare. We are honored to partner with the Alabama Medicaid Agency to advance One Health Record and provide healthcare organizations throughout the state with secure, reliable access to the information they need to deliver better care."

One Health Record supports the secure and authorized exchange of health information among hospitals, health systems, physician practices, laboratories, public health organizations, and other participating healthcare stakeholders. Its modernization will help strengthen care coordination, support informed clinical decision-making, and create a flexible foundation for continued growth.

Ready Computing has supported the One Health Record program alongside Accenture over the past several years, contributing healthcare interoperability expertise and services to the statewide initiative. Under the new operating model, Ready Computing will lead the program, with Accenture continuing to provide support as part of the team moving forward.

"Our experience supporting One Health Record has given us a strong understanding of the platform, its participants, and the critical role it plays across Alabama's healthcare community," said Jeremy Derby, Chief Services Officer at Ready Computing. "We are excited to build on the work completed with Accenture, lead the migration to Azure, and continue working together to deliver a secure, resilient, and future-ready health information exchange for the state."

Ready Computing supports statewide Health Information Exchanges, Community Information Exchanges, Medicaid agencies, health systems, and government organizations across the United States. Its growing portfolio includes initiatives that connect clinical, social, administrative, and public health information to improve coordination and advance whole-person care.

The Alabama award continues a period of significant momentum for Ready Computing, following milestones including achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year certification, attaining Google Cloud Service Partner status, expanding its involvement in statewide interoperability programs, and launching Channels360 Supply Chain Edition. Together, these accomplishments reflect the company's continued investment in helping healthcare organizations connect systems, coordinate services, and improve operational performance.

Media Contact

Mark Taylor

VP of Market Strategy

Ready Computing

media@readycomputing.com

SOURCE: Ready Computing LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ready-computing-selected-by-alabama-medicaid-agency-to-modernize-1194740