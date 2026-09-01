Clear Aligners Market worth $11.04 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Clear Aligners Market is projected to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2031 from USD 6.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 268 market data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 364 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Clear Aligners Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Clear Aligners Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.09 billion

USD 6.09 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.04 billion

USD 11.04 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.6%

Clear Aligners Market Trends & Insights:

By age group, adults accounted for 65-70% of the clear aligners market in 2025.

By material, the polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2025.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share of 74-79% in the clear aligners market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33399984

The clear aligners market is expanding steadily, supported by increasing preference for aesthetic and removable orthodontic solutions, rising adult orthodontic treatment, and continued adoption of digital dentistry. The growing awareness of the cosmetic advantages of clear aligners, combined with improvements in treatment planning, intraoral scanning, and remote monitoring, is encouraging patients and dental professionals to shift toward less visible alternatives to conventional braces. Adult patients remain an important source of demand, while increasing acceptance among teenagers is further broadening the addressable patient population.

By age group, adults are expected to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2025.

Adult patients increasingly prefer discreet orthodontic solutions that can be incorporated into professional and social lifestyles without the visibility of conventional braces. Clear aligners also provide the convenience of being removable during eating and oral hygiene, further supporting their appeal among adults. The teenagers segment is also gaining importance as manufacturers expand their product lines for younger patients and orthodontists increasingly incorporate clear aligners into treatment planning for growing patients.

By material, polyurethane is expected to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2025.

PETG remains an important alternative because of its transparency, dimensional stability, and established thermoforming characteristics, while multilayer thermoplastic materials are gaining attention as manufacturers seek improved force delivery, durability, and patient comfort. Ongoing developments in advanced polymers and direct 3D-printed aligners are expected to further expand material choices and improve manufacturing flexibility.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=33399984

By distribution channel, offline channels are expected to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market in 2025.

This is primarily because clear-aligner treatment requires professional assessment, digital scanning or impressions, treatment planning, aligner fitting, and clinical monitoring. Orthodontists and dental practices therefore remain the primary treatment channels. Online channels are gaining importance through digital consultations, online case submission, patient acquisition, and remote monitoring, but these models increasingly operate alongside professional clinical supervision rather than completely replacing the conventional dentist-led treatment pathway.

Key Players

Leading players in the Clear Aligners companies include Align Technology, Inc., AngelAlign Technology Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation (Spark), Straumann Group (ClearCorrect), and Dentsply Sirona (SureSmile), among other players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=33399984

Clear Aligners Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The clear aligners market witnessed increasing strategic investment and partnership activity during 2021-2026, driven by rising demand for digitally enabled orthodontic solutions, advanced treatment-planning technologies, AI-based monitoring, and scalable aligner manufacturing. Key transactions included Dentsply Sirona's acquisition of Byte for USD 1.04 billion in 2021, which strengthened its SureSmile clear-aligner business and added a doctor-directed direct-to-consumer platform. In 2024, Align Technology completed the acquisition of Cubicure for approximately EUR 79 million (approximately USD 85-87 million), strengthening its direct capabilities in 3D printing, advanced materials, and manufacturing of customized orthodontic appliances. Straumann Group further increased strategic investment in orthodontics in 2025 through a partnership with Smartee, taking a single-digit percentage stake and transferring EMEA and APAC clear-aligner manufacturing to Smartee to improve production scalability and cost efficiency.

Revenue Shift Context

The clear aligners market is witnessing a revenue shift toward digitally integrated orthodontic solutions, with increasing revenue contribution from customized aligner treatment, digital treatment planning, scanning, remote monitoring, and technology-enabled clinical workflows. Align Technology generated USD 3.2 billion in Clear Aligner revenue in 2025, representing approximately 80% of its USD 4.0 billion total revenue, while clear aligner case volume reached 2.6 million, up 4.7% year over year. AngelAlign Technology generated USD 370.3 million in revenue in 2025, up 37.8%, while its clear aligner case volume increased 48.1% to approximately 532,400 cases. Revenue from clear aligner treatment solutions in Mainland China reached USD 198.3 million, while sales of clear aligners in international markets reached USD 154.4 million. Straumann Group reported total revenue of CHF 2.6 billion in 2025, with continued progress in its ClearCorrect transformation through the Smartee partnership and the AI-enabled DentalMonitoring integration. Overall, the market is shifting from conventional aligner manufacturing toward integrated digital orthodontic ecosystems, with companies increasingly investing in AI treatment planning, remote monitoring, direct 3D printing, advanced materials, and automated manufacturing to improve scalability, clinical efficiency, and profitability.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships in the clear aligners market increased during 2021-2025, as companies accelerated investments in digital orthodontics, advanced materials, direct 3D printing, and integrated treatment platforms. Key transactions included Dentsply Sirona's USD 1.04 billion acquisition of Byte in January 2021, which strengthened its SureSmile clear-aligner business and added Byte's doctor-directed direct-to-consumer platform. Align Technology completed its acquisition of Cubicure in January 2024 for approximately USD 85.8 million, strengthening its direct capabilities in 3D printing, polymer materials, and manufacturing. In October 2025, Straumann Group entered into a strategic partnership with Smartee, including a single-digit-percentage equity investment, to strengthen ClearCorrect's technology, manufacturing efficiency, innovation pipeline, and profitability; Straumann also partnered with DentalMonitoring to integrate AI-powered remote treatment monitoring into ClearCorrect.

CLEAR ALIGNERS MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 / Target Description January 2024 Acquisition Align Technology (US) Cubicure GmbH (Austria) Align completed the acquisition of Cubicure for approximately EUR 79 million (~USD 86 million). The acquisition strengthened Align's capabilities in direct 3D printing, advanced photopolymer materials, and additive manufacturing, supporting development of directly manufactured orthodontic devices. May 2024 Acquisition AngelAlign Technology (China) Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil) AngelAlign completed the acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Aditek, a Brazilian orthodontic-products company, for approximately USD 19.4 million, strengthening its presence and distribution capabilities in Latin America and expanding its international orthodontic business. October 2025 Strategic Investment/Partnership Straumann Group (Switzerland) Smartee (China) Straumann entered into a strategic partnership with Smartee and agreed to acquire a single-digit-percentage equity stake. The collaboration is intended to expand ClearCorrect's treatment indications, accelerate innovation, and improve manufacturing scalability and profitability, including the transfer of certain EMEA and APAC clear-aligner manufacturing activities to Smartee.

Company Revenue Share Details

The clear aligners market is moderately to highly concentrated among the leading players, with Align Technology (US) maintaining the strongest position due to its large-scale Invisalign business and integrated digital orthodontic ecosystem. Align Technology reported USD 3.25 billion in Clear Aligner revenue in 2025, while AngelAlign Technology (China) reported USD 370.3 million in total revenue, of which USD 352.6 million was generated from clear-aligner treatment solutions and clear-aligner sales. Straumann Group, Envista Holdings, and Dentsply Sirona also represent important participants through their ClearCorrect, Spark, and SureSmile businesses, respectively, although these companies do not separately disclose comparable global clear-aligner revenues. Therefore, an exact top-five revenue share cannot be calculated directly from company-reported financials without making assumptions. The strong revenue position of Align Technology, together with the established presence of AngelAlign, Straumann, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona, indicates significant room for competition from regional and emerging clear-aligner providers.

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Medical Devices Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Product [Dental Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Dental Prosthetics (Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays)], by End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs) - Global Forecast to 2031

Biomaterials Market by Type [Metallic (Gold, Magnesium), Ceramic (Aluminum Oxide, Carbon), Polymer (Polyethylene, Polyester), Natural (Hyaluronic acid, Collagen, Gelatin)], Application (Orthopedic, Dental, CVD, Ophthalmology) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/clear-aligners-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/clear-aligners.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clear-aligners-market-worth-11-04-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302865869.html