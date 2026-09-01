Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of Information Memorandum

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

The International Securities Market (the " ISM") of the London Stock Exchange has provided their confirmation of no comments on the following document, which is available for viewing:

The Information Memorandum dated 1 September 2026 (the "Information Memorandum") for the issue of A$10,000,000,000 Secured Medium Term Notes by Anglian Water Services Financing Plc as issuer unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Anglian Water Services Limited, Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited and Anglian Water Services UK Parent Co Limited.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the ISM of the London Stock Exchange during the period of 12 months from the date of the Information Memorandum.

To view the Information Memorandum, please follow the link below.

Anglian Water AMTN Programme Establishment - Information Memorandum - 1 September 2026.pdf

A copy of the Information Memorandum has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Investors@AWG.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Information Memorandum does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. persons. The Notes described therein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold to U.S. persons or to persons within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.