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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 16:50 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Global Electronics Council: First Registered Networking Equipment Continues EPEAT's Expansion Into Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Products EPEAT registered by Extreme Networks highlight growing momentum for sustainability across the networking technologies that support modern digital operations.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / The Global Electronics Council (GEC), an independent international nonprofit working to accelerate markets for sustainable electronic technology, today issued a call for expressions of interest from qualified individuals interested in serving on its Board of Directors.

GEC is seeking engaged leaders who can bring diverse expertise, perspectives, and independent judgment to the organization's governance and long-term direction. Serving on the GEC Board offers a leadership opportunity to help shape an influential organization working to grow the market for sustainable electronics. Prospective Directors can learn more about the role in GEC's Board of Directors Prospective Director Information Guide, which was also launched this morning.

GEC's Board is critical in shaping its work at the intersection of sustainability, technology, procurement, criteria development, and market acceleration. Directors serve GEC's mission and exercise independent judgment in the best interests of the organization. Board leadership will also guide GEC's continued impact through EPEAT, its global Type I ecolabel that empowers institutional purchasers to lessen their negative environmental and social impacts via electronics procurement.

The organization welcomes qualified authorities from all sectors and countries to express their interest, particularly those with experience in finance, procurement, sustainability, circularity, supply chain management, electronics, global market development, stakeholder engagement, public policy, conformity assessment, nonprofit governance, academia, and other fields related to GEC's work.

Serving on the GEC Board offers experienced subject experts an opportunity to leverage their expertise in support of the organization's globally impactful mission from a position of strategic leadership, governance, and organizational stewardship. New Directors typically begin by serving on a standing committee, with opportunities over time to take on Committee Chair or Board Officer roles.

GEC is seeking self-expressions of interest from individuals with experience and shared ambition to advance GEC's continued growth and success. Prospective candidates should complete the online Expression of Interest form and provide a current resume or CV, along with an optional cover letter.

Expressions of interest will be accepted through September 23, 2026.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains, and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

About the EPEAT Ecolabel

EPEAT is a leading global ecolabel that enables manufacturers to meet strict, third-party-verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of more than 3.2 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding $39 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 370 million metric tonnes.

Media Contact

Erik Fessler
Senior Manager, Global Communications
Global Electronics Council
Direct Line: +1 (971) 380-4088
U.S. Eastern Time Zone
efessler@gec.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Global Electronics Council at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-registered-networking-equipment-continues-epeats-expansion-1215143

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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