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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 17:00 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Consello Opens Brussels Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the expansion of its presence in Europe with the opening of a Brussels office.

The office will be led by Ruud Wassen, who brings more than two decades of experience advising CEOs, boards and senior leadership teams of multinational companies on EU and international corporate and public affairs.

The expansion into Brussels marks another step in Consello's continued growth and extends the firm's operator-led advisory platform into the EU's most consequential center for policymaking and regulation.

Wassen most recently served as Chief Client Officer at Burson Brussels and, prior to that, as Chief Marketing Officer for Cigna Healthcare International. He holds a master's degree in European law from Maastricht University and a degree in War Studies from King's College London.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "The expansion of our presence in Brussels is another important step in Consello's ongoing global growth. I have known and worked with Ruud for many years, and he is an outstanding leader who will help us expand our pan european presence in the years ahead".

Ruud Wassen added, "I am thrilled to join Consello and establish our presence in Brussels at a time when policy, regulatory risk, and geopolitical disruption are increasingly shaping the CEO agenda. Consello has established itself as the leading boutique advisory firm in the world and I am excited by all the potential that lies ahead."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

media@consello.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-opens-brussels-office-302866445.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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