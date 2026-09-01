Consello Opens Brussels Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the expansion of its presence in Europe with the opening of a Brussels office.

The office will be led by Ruud Wassen, who brings more than two decades of experience advising CEOs, boards and senior leadership teams of multinational companies on EU and international corporate and public affairs.

The expansion into Brussels marks another step in Consello's continued growth and extends the firm's operator-led advisory platform into the EU's most consequential center for policymaking and regulation.

Wassen most recently served as Chief Client Officer at Burson Brussels and, prior to that, as Chief Marketing Officer for Cigna Healthcare International. He holds a master's degree in European law from Maastricht University and a degree in War Studies from King's College London.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "The expansion of our presence in Brussels is another important step in Consello's ongoing global growth. I have known and worked with Ruud for many years, and he is an outstanding leader who will help us expand our pan european presence in the years ahead".

Ruud Wassen added, "I am thrilled to join Consello and establish our presence in Brussels at a time when policy, regulatory risk, and geopolitical disruption are increasingly shaping the CEO agenda. Consello has established itself as the leading boutique advisory firm in the world and I am excited by all the potential that lies ahead."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

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