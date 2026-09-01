Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Aurora, Il

AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in the West and Southwest Suburbs of Chicago. Owner Mike Bushell, who has helped organizations grow, transform, and execute critical business initiatives for over 20 years, will serve as the owner and managing director of Exit Factor of Chicago Southwest.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"I am beyond excited to help local entrepreneurs increase the value of the businesses they have worked so hard to build, and to prepare for a successful transition. Whether that means selling, transferring ownership, or simply creating more freedom and options for the future, I cannot wait to get started partnering with those in the community," said Mike, franchise owner. "For too long, small to mid-sized companies have been underserved. I see the need for these programs so we can help address special concerns and help entrepreneurs successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Mike Bushell on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Mike Bushell

Exit Factor of Chicago Southwest

chicagosouthwest.il@exitfactor.com

815-524-8902

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-aurora-il-1213529