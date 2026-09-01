Nura Studios: AI Can Make the Shot. Nura Showcraft Makes the Production.

Nura Studios launches Showcraft, a professional platform for filmmakers, animators and producers bringing AI into production.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Studios today announced the public availability of Nura Showcraft, a production platform designed to help filmmakers bring their stories from creative vision to finished production using AI.

AI is making images, video and animation cheaper to generate just as production costs rise and financing tightens. But generating shots is not the same as making a production.

Nura Showcraft puts creators in the director's seat, giving them the tools to shape their story and creative vision and carry it consistently from the first scene through to animation and final finishing, while orchestrating the latest AI models within a single connected production environment.

"AI can generate a shot. The harder problem is turning thousands of shots into a coherent production," said Sylvio Drouin, CEO and co-founder of Nura Studios. "Showcraft brings the structure and control of a professional production environment to AI, so filmmakers can focus on storytelling and directing rather than managing a fragmented workflow."

From direction to final cut

Creators start with a script, shot list or concept and develop their creative vision in a single environment. Nura Showcraft carries that vision through the production process, from storyboard and animatic to animation and final edit, keeping the work connected and organized along the way.

Multiple AI image and video models are integrated into the workflow, alongside ACES colour management with HDR/SDR output, and local real-time 4K upscaling coming soon.

Built for production

Showcraft is already being used on Rainbow Hollow, an original animated series by Noah Wagner, and Astro Burn, a vertical animated micro-series by HaZ Dulull, based on his game IP.

It is also being used by Emmy-winning producer of Bob's Burgers, Joel Kuwahara, as well as award-winning writer-director Jericca Cleland on her upcoming feature film, produced by Oscar-nominated animation studio Nørlum Entertainment and executive produced by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and his production company, Ill Kippers.

"Integrating Showcraft into traditional animation, with an artist-led, human-centric approach, opens new creative possibilities while cutting production costs in half-making independent films like mine possible," said Cleland.

Public Early Access

Nura Showcraft is now available through Public Early Access with one-time credit packages rather than subscriptions. Generation costs are displayed before rendering, and purchased credits remain valid for six months. Subscriptions and additional plans will launch October 6th, and credits purchased during Early Access will continue to be honored subject to their expiry terms.

Beyond Nura Showcraft

Nura API and On-Prem services enable partners to integrate Showcraft functionality and AI capabilities into existing production pipelines. Nura Atelier is Nura's AI-native production team, providing proofs of concept, onboarding, customization and animation production services.

About Nura Studios

Nura Studios builds technology and services for professional storytellers using AI. Its three offerings - Nura Showcraft, Nura API and Nura Atelier - combine AI-assisted technology with human creative and production expertise to help creators turn stories into finished productions. The company was founded by veterans of Unity, Adobe, Canva, Softimage, Roblox, and Apple.

https://nurastudios.com/

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