ProbablyMonsters' action-adventure RPG offers blood-soaked combat, monstrous showdowns, and deep replay value for $19.99 USD

ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company creating original AA games with AAA sensibilities, today launched Crimson Moon on PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99 USD. A $29.99 USD Deluxe Edition is also available and includes an exclusive armor set, weapon cosmetic, and upcoming game expansion. Watch the official Crimson Moon launch trailer on YouTube to see the game's gothic heavy-metal power fantasy, crafted for both solo and co-op players, in action.

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Crimson Moon is a gothic high renaissance action-adventure RPG built around intense, replayable missions that blend brutal precision with deep character progression. Players take on the role of the Nephilim, powerful human-angel hybrids bound to a dark prophecy and charged with reclaiming the besieged city of Gildenarch from a horde of demons, undead, vampires, and Hellgrowth abominations.

Combat emphasizes precision and timing, combining deliberate melee strikes, fluid weapon combos, stylish executions, and explosive celestial transformations that can instantly turn the tide of a fight. As players carve through the city's cathedrals, battlements, and shadowed districts, they unlock new abilities, weapons, armor, equipment, and gameplay modifiers that reward mastery and adaptation. Each incursion offers new chances to encounter elite enemies, secret areas, and rare loot, while evolving enemy configurations and escalating challenges ensure that no two adventures play out the same way. Between missions, players can refine their builds, craft gear, upgrade abilities, and prepare themselves for the next assault.

Crimson Moon provides a complete, built-to-scale experience for players, whether they venture through Gildenarch solo or with a friend. In optional two-player co-op, players can unlock devastating synergies that amplify the Nephilim's abilities while the game's difficulty dynamically adapts to provide an added challenge.

"I've been dreaming of creating Crimson Moon since I was a teenager, and after years of development, I'm thrilled to share our epic power fantasy with players, whether they're an action game expert or joining a friend for their first demon-slaying adventure," said David Lesperance, ProbablyMonsters' General Manager and Game Director. "We set out to create a focused action-adventure RPG with an inspired gothic world for players to marvel at, where every fight feels powerful and every run gives players new ways to improve. We can't wait to see how players make the Nephilim their own."

Players' crusades come to life with four original metal tracks made specifically for the game's most intense encounters. Led by lead composer Chris Wilson and music manager Steve Pardo, the music team collaborated with acclaimed metal musicians HEALTH, Jared Dines, Misha Mansoor, and Ricky Armellino to give the game's boss fights a distinct musical identity.

Crimson Moon is available now for $19.99 USD, along with a $29.99 USD Deluxe Edition that offers access to the Ceremonial Armor Set and the guitar-shaped Axe of the Gods weapon cosmetic, in addition to an upcoming expansion that will be released at a later date.

Crimson Moon is available to purchase now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information, visit the game's official website, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for updates, or join the Discord community.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company creating original AA games with AAA sensibilities. The company builds intentionally scoped titles with premium execution, allowing development teams to focus on what makes each game special. Drawing on the experience of a talented team of development and publishing leaders, ProbablyMonsters is building a growing portfolio of focused, distinctive games designed to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

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Contacts:

probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com