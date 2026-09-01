NEW ERA CAP COMPANY LIMITED: NEW ERA UNVEILS HEADWEAR AND APPAREL COLLABORATION WITH TEAM FIFTY5, BY CARLOS SAINZ

The debut collection combines elevated essentials, European heritage and New Era craftsmanship across headwear and apparel

New Era and TEAM FIFTY5 Images LINKED HERE

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era today announces the launch of TEAM FIFTY5, a new headwear and apparel collection created by Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and shaped by his distinctive personal style.

Designed to translate the identity of TEAM FIFTY5 beyond the racetrack, the Fall/Holiday 2026 collection blends understated motorsport influences with a refined, everyday aesthetic. Its creative direction is rooted in elevated essentials and European heritage, with pieces designed to feel considered, versatile and timeless.

The first TEAM FIFTY5 collection spans New Era headwear, hoodies and T-shirts, the refined palette of outdoor green, off-white, white, faded blue and red, with selected designs featuring direct embroidery and woven featuring the red chili pepper, a nod to Sainz's iconic "Chili" nickname and the icon of TEAM FIFTY5 community.

Created especially for fans attending the TEAM FIFTY5 Grandstand during his home race in Madrid, a standout yellow 9FORTY cap with red details brings an energetic flash of colour to the collection. The design takes its cues from one of Sainz's favourite colours, while also referencing the yellow of the Spanish flag, creating a distinctive piece that celebrates both his personal style and his connection to his home crowd.

Other headwear styles in the collection include New Era's 9TWENTY and 9FORTY A-Frame silhouettes, while the apparel offer features relaxed and oversized T-shirts and hoodies alongside slim and cropped women's T-shirts.

Carlos Sainz, Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver and TEAM FIFTY5 founder, said, "TEAM FIFTY5 is part of who I am since the beginning of my career. Together with my personal team and with my fans we have built a community of shared experiences and values, and it's time to expand it, at the track and beyond. With this collection, we wanted to create something that feels authentic to that identity but can be worn every day. New Era understands the connection between sport, culture and personal style, and I'm proud of what we have created together."

Patrik Söderström, New Era VP EMEA, said, "TEAM FIFTY5 represents a natural meeting point between elite motorsport and contemporary lifestyle. Working closely with Carlos and his team, we have created a collection that feels personal and distinctive while remaining true to New Era's heritage in headwear, sport and culture."

Carlos Sainz and his team feature in the collection's launch campaign captured in Mallorca during the summer break, giving the debut release a focused and exclusive positioning away from track.

The collection will be available through New Era and Carlos's online channels, New Era Madrid store at Gran Via 15, and select wholesale partners.

Notes to Editors:

About New Era

Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.eu and social channels @neweraeurope.

About Carlos Sainz and TEAM FIFTY5

Carlos Sainz is a Spanish Formula 1 driver who made his Grand Prix debut in 2015 and has since taken four race wins and 29 podium finishes, currently racing for Atlassian Williams F1 Team.

TEAM FIFTY5, named after his car number, is the extension of that same drive off the track, a community built around Carlos's values and experiences. Through product drops and activations, it gives fans a tangible way to engage and be part of the team, during race weekends and beyond.

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