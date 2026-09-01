CMG Financial's Tony Giglio Named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., announced today that Tony Giglio, Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Sales, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard, recognizing his leadership, strategic vision and impact on CMG Financial and the mortgage industry.

"The 2026 HousingWire Vanguards represent the leadership our industry needs for this moment," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. "They are navigating disruption with clarity, bringing bold ideas to the table and executing strategies that create real results."

Giglio leads CMG Financial's distributed retail organization of more than 1,500 originators, drawing on his experience as a former top-producing loan originator to guide the strategies, technology and operational initiatives supporting the company's continued growth. His leadership centers on equipping loan officers with the tools and support to deliver faster, more responsive and personalized service while strengthening relationships with their clients.

Under Giglio's direction, CMG Financial's distributed retail channel has experienced significant and sustained growth. Annual funded volume increased from $14.47 billion in 2023 to $20.65 billion in 2024, a 42.7% increase, before reaching $26.48 billion in 2025, an additional 28.2% year-over-year gain. The organization is currently on pace to fund $33 billion in 2026.

Beyond production growth, Giglio works across sales, operations, compliance, capital markets, technology and joint ventures to develop strategies that improve business performance and the customer experience. His ability to align people, processes and strategy has helped position CMG Financial as one of the nation's top retail lenders while creating a culture where loan officers can grow their businesses and consistently reach new production milestones.

"Tony's leadership has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of CMG," said Chris George, Founder and CEO of CMG Financial. "He understands this business from the ground up and knows what loan officers need to succeed in an ever-changing market. More importantly, he has built a culture where people are empowered to grow, innovate and deliver for their clients. Tony's impact can be felt across our entire organization, and this recognition from HousingWire is incredibly well deserved."

To read Tony's full HousingWire Vanguard feature, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org, http://www.cmghomeloans.com).

Media Contact:

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financials-tony-giglio-named-a-2026-housingwire-vanguard-1215222