Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces that it has increased the Flow-Through financing, that was announced on July 27, 2026, to up to 8,750,000 Flow-Through common shares at $0. 30 for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $2,625,000 The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities on its Antimony 2. 0 Property. About NSJ Gold Corp....

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