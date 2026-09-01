Action Behavior Centers' Family Advocacy Team Meets with Congressional Leaders in Washington, D.C., to Discuss Access to ABA Therapy for Autism

During the visit, Action Behavior Centers' Family Advocacy team helped legislative offices understand the realities families face when accessing ABA therapy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is taking an active role in state and federal advocacy efforts to protect and expand access to autism services nationwide.

In June, ABC's Family Advocacy team traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional offices, working alongside local policymakers to support equitable funding and keep ABA therapy available without disruption.

A Trip to Capitol Hill

Bryan Davey, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Vice President of Public Policy & Advocacy at Action Behavior Centers, and Jonna Lang, Family Advocacy Manager, traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with the following congressional offices:

David Steury from the office of Representative Diana DeGette

Cameron Morra from the office of Representative Morgan Griffith

Leigh Ann Fairley from the office of Representative Richard Hudson

Anna McCollough from the office of Representative Erin Houchin

Liam Schmidt from the office of Representative Diana Harshbarger

Vanessa Baker from the office of Representative Lori Trahan

Katherine Phillips from the office of Representative Mark Kelly

The conversations gave the Family Advocacy team a chance to share information about ABA therapy, discuss the practical needs of families raising autistic children, and highlight the policy decisions that affect how families access medically necessary autism services.

"Autism advocacy is such an important part of our mission at ABC," said Lang. "Every conversation with a legislative office is a chance to share what families are experiencing and help shape decisions that support the care they need."

Those conversations also touched on why treatment intensity matters. The Council of Autism Service Providers' (CASP) Generally Accepted Standards of Care for ABA treatment recommend starting therapy as early as possible and setting comprehensive goals that address language, play, imitation, and other skills foundational to independence. Intensity is central to that guidance: autistic children should receive an average of 30-40 hours of direct early intervention per week for two or more years, with care that stays individualized and responsive to each family's culture and needs, and goals shaped in partnership between families and providers throughout treatment.1

A Commitment to Families and The Future of Autism Care

Through coordinated advocacy efforts, Action Behavior Centers' Family Advocacy team continues to champion policies that help protect children's access to autism therapy, support families who depend on Medicaid, and strengthen the ABA provider network.

"Our mission has always extended beyond the walls of our centers," said Dr. Davey. "The ABC Family Advocacy team is here to make sure that every child, regardless of their ZIP code or insurance type, can access the life-changing care they deserve." Families can learn more about ABC and advocacy opportunities by visiting: www.actionbehavior.com/about/advocacy

1 Council of Autism Service Providers, "Evidence About ABA Treatment for Young Children With Autism: The Impact of Treatment Intensity on Outcomes" (white paper, CASP, 2025), https://www.casproviders.org/evidence-intensive-early-aba

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-family-advocacy-team-meets-with-congressional-1215203