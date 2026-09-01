EQS-News: Johanson Transportation Service / Key word(s): Tech

JTS Introduces arriviture 2.0 TMS, Outpacing Competitors With Comprehensive New Features



01.09.2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST

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FRESNO, CA - September 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Johanson Transportation Service, a leading 3PL solutions provider, launched arriviture version 2.0 with arrivitureIQ - their new AI-powered reporting and analytics - which harnesses AI to uncover actionable insights from shipment data. Featuring predictive analysis and intelligent trend identification abilities, it also provides shippers with insightful change recommendations and concrete steps to save money, optimize their supply chain, and help them make informed business decisions. Other features included are Shiplify integration, a built-in NMFC-linked freight class calculator, Google Maps Satellite Imagery, and a more intuitive, ultra-fast processing workflow. Arriviture 2.0 brings supply chain professionals best-in-class logistics technology - powerful enough to outperform the industry's biggest players - all from a partner built to move as fast as your business does. JTS' arriviture 2.0 builds on its already powerful, cutting-edge graphical dashboards by incorporating AI for every metric that matters: carrier performance, missed consolidation opportunities, carrier cost history, optimized cost routing, best cost method, exceptions, accessorial fee leakage, standard lane variances, overruns, volumes, and more. Users can uncover spot market leakage trends by comparing spot and contract rates over time for best scenario modeling. With a built in API connection to DAT RateView, users can obtain current marketplace rate data. "Logistics managers face constant pressure from data fragmentation, limited visibility, and rate volatility - leading to delays, unexpected costs, and billing disputes," said Craig Johannson, President, LTL Division at JTS. "Our customers cannot afford unpredictability, so we built arriviture 2.0 to solve that problem head-on," Johannson continued. "Our arriviture 2.0 is a reimagined TMS for shippers, and the centerpiece is arrivitureIQ, our AI-powered reporting and analytics engine. It gives users pre-built forecasting, anomaly detection, and real-time expense predictions, alongside the ability to build fully custom reports or start from pre-defined templates. Powered by Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, users can fine-tune any report to match their unique logistics operations - and in this release, reports can be scheduled for automatic distribution to key stakeholders.""The result is less time spent chasing down errors and more time acting on clear, reliable data. Our arriviture 2.0 helps customers reduce billing disputes, improve operational efficiency, and gain the forecasting and visualization power they need to run their operations with confidence," Johannson added. For more information, including a video overview, visit www.arriviture.com About Johanson Transportation Service ( www.johansontrans.com )JTS is a third-party solutions provider, licensed property broker, licensed ocean freight forwarder, and NVOCC. We help companies manage their supply chain through an extensive network of transportation solutions encompassing truckload, LTL, rail/intermodal, ocean freight, and air freight. Our solutions include a range of domestic and international offerings: logistics management, consulting, and arriviture TMS, which enables seamless online supply chain communications for our customers. Headquartered in Fresno, CA, JTS maintains a U.S. presence with six regional offices in Rocklin, CA; Salem, OR; Tigard, OR; Madison, WI; Orlando, FL; and Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX. Contact:

Craig Johannson

800-261-6690

cjohannson@johansontrans.com

News Source: Johanson Transportation Service





01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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