Eudia and Harbor Partner to Accelerate AI Transformation for Enterprise Legal Teams

Harbor's trained industry experts will deliver advisory, implementation, training, and adoption enablement, helping enterprise legal departments deploy Eudia's augmented intelligence platform successfully at scale

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Eudia, the augmented intelligence platform for legal, contracting, and compliance work across the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Harbor, the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry. Harbor's industry experts, who guide digital transformation for close to 600 corporate law departments and more than 80% of Global 200 law firms, will help enterprise legal teams adopt Eudia's platform and deploy it successfully at scale.

Enterprise legal departments are under growing pressure to show results from AI. The challenge is rarely the technology alone: institutional knowledge sits scattered across contracts, policies, and a small number of experienced professionals, and regulated work demands accuracy and governance that general-purpose tools are not built to provide. Even the right platform delivers value only when it is deployed well, integrated into real workflows and adopted by the teams it serves.

Eudia's platform unifies internal data with authoritative external sources into a trusted intelligence layer mapped to each organization's unique operating principles. Rather than replacing experts, it is designed to capture how the best operators at an enterprise think, transforming their judgment into a resource that other teams can consistently draw on. Legal, Compliance, Procurement, and Revenue teams use the platform to answer complex questions with citations back to source, draft and negotiate from their own precedent, and automate workflows under governance and human oversight.

The Harbor-Eudia partnership is built for AI transformation. Harbor's industry experts know the pain points, operating models, and transformation priorities of the legal departments they advise, many in complex, regulated industries where the stakes of getting AI right are highest. Under the partnership, Harbor will deliver advisory, implementation, training, and adoption enablement, helping those departments adopt Eudia's platform where it matches their transformation needs, deploy it successfully at scale, and measure results against the benchmarks Harbor has maintained for law departments since 2004. The companies will also collaborate on go-to-market initiatives and industry education.

"Across hundreds of engagements, legal departments tell us the same thing: they understand AI's potential and want a practical path to results," said Kevin Clem, Executive Vice President, Client Engagement, Corporates and Community at Harbor. "Eudia has built its platform around the problems legal teams raise with us most often, from contract backlogs to expertise lost when experienced people leave. Combining the platform with structured advisory, training, and enablement gives our clients a realistic way to capture the value and the internal skills to sustain it."

"Harbor has spent more than 30 years helping legal departments make technology decisions they stand behind," said Omar Haroun, CEO of Eudia. "They know the operating realities and transformation needs of the world's leading legal departments. Pairing that understanding with our platform means customers deploy faster and see results sooner. Together we shorten the path from adopting AI to relying on it."

ABOUT EUDIA

Eudia is the augmented intelligence platform for legal, contracting, and compliance work across the enterprise. Eudia transforms the institutional knowledge trapped in contracts, policies, and regulations into AI that scales expert judgment, automates complex workflows, and accelerates high-stakes decisions, all while maintaining the governance and human oversight that regulated enterprises require. Eudia is trusted by Legal, Compliance, Procurement, and Revenue teams at the world's largest organizations and partners with the world's leading AI labs and enterprise software platforms. Eudia has raised over $100 million from investors including General Catalyst, Floodgate, and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.eudia.com.

Media Contact

Ilya Gaidarov, Product Marketing Lead

press@eudia.com

ABOUT HARBOR

Harbor is the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry, encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence. With a global team of over 900 professionals, Harbor works with more than 80% of Global 200 law firms and close to 600 corporate law departments to optimize performance and enable business and digital transformation. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has offices in London, Belfast, Moncton, and Sydney.

Harbor, a BayPine LP portfolio company, is advancing its next phase of growth by broadening its technology, data, and managed services capabilities across the legal sector. For more information, visit www.harborglobal.com.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

LIMELIGHT

erin@limelightgrowth.com

203-610-9492

SOURCE: Eudia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eudia-and-harbor-partner-to-accelerate-ai-transformation-for-ente-1215085